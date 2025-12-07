Bills-Bengals get favorable announcer pairing for Week 14 showdown

The rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will be renewed on Sunday with the two teams squaring off at Highmark Stadium.

Cincinnati is just 4-8 this season, but thinking this will be an easy game would be a mistake. They have Joe Burrow back, and they're 3-0 with him under center, proving just how important he is to their success. He's also 2-0 in his career against the Bills, with a win in the regular season and playoffs in 2023.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium reaches important milestone

That makes this an intriguing game, even with the road team's record. That's also why the Bills ended up with a solid announcer pairing this weekend.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 14 announcer pairing

This weekend, Joe Davis and former NFL player Greg Olsen will be in the booth. Davis is a well-known sportscaster, who has been on the call for MLB games and college basketball in addition to his work with the NFL.

RELATED: 4 Bills' player prop bets with 'opportunities to throw the ball' vs. Bengals

Olsen, who played tight end for 14 seasons, is one of the more engaging analysts. He offers excellent insight and is praised for his lack of bias.

On the sidelines, it will be Pam Oliver, who spent time at WIVB-TV in Buffalo from 1988 through 1990. She joined ESPN in 1993 and moved to FOX in 1995. She's one of the more well-known, and respected, sideline reporters in the league.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 14 referee assignment

Referee Brad Rogers calls for a Packers first down after reviewing a play against the Houston Texans. | Hannah Schroeder, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brad Rogers will be the head referee this week, officiating the game between the Bills and Bengals. Rogers has been officiating since 1991, beginning with high school football.

RELATED: Expert panel's one-sided prediction for important Bills vs. Bengals outcome

He was hired by the NFL in 2017 as a field judge and was promoted to referee in 2019. This is the first time since 2021 that Rogers will call a Bills game, leaving fans unsure of what to expect with his crew.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—