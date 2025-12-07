Buffalo Bills must stop Cincinnati Bengals' star in Week 14

There is no rest for the weary.

The Buffalo Bills’ run defense will face a tall task on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coming off their best performance defending against the run all season, the Bills will go up against Bengals running back Chase Brown, who has performed as one of the top ball carriers in the league over the past several weeks.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) rushes the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

One of league's best

As pointed out by Joe Marino of Locked on Bills, Brown’s statistics since Week 7 rank near the best of any RB in the league.

Per Fantasy Points Data, Brown ranks within the top five in the NFL in several categories throughout a recent six-game spurt, including rushing yards per game (83.7, fifth), yards per carry (5.84, fourth) and yards after contact per rush (2.87, fourth).

Bengals RB Chase Brown since Week 7:



(Ranks among the 50 RBs with at least 32 carries since Week 7)



- 83.7 Rush Yds/Game (5)

- 5.84 YPC (4)

- 8.1% Explosive Run % (4)

- 59.3% Success Rate (4)

- 32.6% Stuff Rate (3rd lowest)

- .22 MTF/attempt (3)

- 2.87 Yds After Contact/Rush… — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 5, 2025

One of league's worst

And on the other side of the coin, outside of this past week against the Steelers, the Buffalo run defense has been highly suspect throughout the season.

In Week 13 vs. Pittsburgh, the Bills held their opponent to the fewest total yards rushing (58) they’ve allowed this season. Still, Buffalo has allowed the third-most yards rushing per game (141.3) this year and could be exposed at any time.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A challenging task

For the Bengals this past week, Brown totaled 78 yards rushing on 15 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per tote, while adding seven receptions for 35 yards.

Without a doubt, the Bills’ defense will have to keep their eyes peeled whenever Brown is on the field on Sunday, which should be quite often considering his career-high 69% offensive snap share this season.

The Bills’ run defense appeared to take strides this past week, but Buffalo will face a more challenging test this week when it takes the field against Cincinnati’s up-and-coming third-year running back.

