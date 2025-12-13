Five questions ahead of Bills' rematch vs. first-place Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots in hopes of keeping their division title hopes alive.

Ahead of the AFC East rivalry game, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Mike D'Abate to learn more about the Bills' next opponent and their current state of affairs.

What is biggest reason for the Patriots’ success?

While the Patriots have performed well in all three phases of the game, their newfound success is due largely in part to emergence of Drake Maye as a bona fide franchise quarterback.

Perhaps best known for his ability to turn off-script plays into big yardage gains, Maye has remained poised, protected the football, and delivered in the clutch. In addition to increasing his own prowess, Maye has also raised the playing level of his pass-catchers as he takes on a leadership role within New England’s offense.

Defensively, the Patriots have adapted a more aggressive style, focused on pressuring the passer and locking down the line when attempting to stop the run. The results speak for themselves, as New England ranks seventh in the NFL on overall defense and third against the run. As a result, they have had some success in containing some high-octane offenses, including the Bills in Week 5.

Why are the Patriots serious Super Bowl contenders?

Though one would be remiss if they failed to acknowledge New England’s strength of schedule, the Pats have mitigated that criticism by playing above their competition throughout the majority of the season. Perhaps their greatest stride has been made in their efforts to play fundamentally sound football.

Once plagued by their inability to secure the football, New England has largely improved upon its turnover-prone ways. Maye, in particular, has limited the risky throws which often became a liability during his collegiate career, as well as his rookie season with New England.

In conjunction with making better decisions, head coach Mike Vrabel’s philosophy has clearly injected a level of competence and conviction to make plays when most needed. Should they continue to play such football in the postseason, they should consider themselves in line with the Bills as potential AFC representatives in the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is forced out of bounds by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?

At the risk of dating myself with this reference, the Patriots have been operating with a little bit of Drumline’s Atlanta A&T in their bloodstream … a “one band, one sound” team concept. While New England had fallen into a culture of isolation in recent years, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office.

From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have accepted Vrabel’s challenge of accepting accountability and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.

If the Pats were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is entering this Week 15 showdown on the heels of perhaps his best performance of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Pats will look to keep Allen in the pocket, as the 2024 MVP is at his best when rolling out and making off-script plays.

Therefore, the combination of running back James Cook and the two tight ends — Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox — will be New England's biggest challenge. Stopping the run, then protecting the middle of the field, are huge keys to slowing down Allen and keeping his offense contained. If New England is unable to at least marginally disrupt Buffalo’s strengths, they will not win this game.

What's your prediction for the game?

While both sides are entering Week 15 with extra motivation — whether it be the Patriots attempting to capture their first AFC East title since 2019, or Buffalo attempting to remain top dog in the division — it will be the team which best avoids costly mistakes, penalties and turnovers.

The visiting team has a great deal of talented players on both sides of the ball. However, New England is playing with a rhythm and confidence that should allow them to earn the victory this weekend in Foxboro.

Final Score Prediction: 27-24, New England.

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

