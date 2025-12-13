Patriots' Drake Maye salivating at ending Bills' AFC East dynasty

First the Kansas City Chiefs. Next, the Buffalo Bills?

After a nine-year stranglehold on the their division, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes won't win the AFC West this season. The new kings are the 11-2 Denver Broncos.

As Bills Mafia knows and cherishes, their team has won five consecutive AFC East titles. Behind the Chiefs, it's the longest current division-winning streak in the NFL And then behind it comes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their four-year dominance of the NFC South. All three could be ending.

The Broncos, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers all winning their divisions this season? Who'd a thunkit?

Josh Allen-Drake Maye | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Not surprisingly, the last time the Bills didn't win the AFC East (2019) was the last time a fellow named Tom Brady suited up for the Patriots. But if they can't beat Drake Maye in Sunday's showdown in Foxboro, their throne will topple.

"They've had a bullseye on their back," Maye said of the Bills this week. "It's a great opportuniity for us to go win the division. It’s really important to do it here, do it while we have a chance to face them head-to-head. There’s no better way to win the division than with the team that’s fighting to crawl back and to keep themselves as division champs."

If the Bills lose they will still be in position for a strong Wild Card berth, but they will be mathematically eliminated from retaining their AFC East title. The Pats would not only have a three-game lead with three games remaining, but also hold the tiebreaker with a season sweep of Josh Allen.

Josh Allen | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

