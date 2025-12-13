Three Bills' starters questionable to face Patriots with AFC East title on line

The Buffalo Bills could be without as many as three starters when they visit the division-leading New England Patriots on December 14.

Following Friday's practice in Orchard Park, the Bills designated linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and cornerback Christian Benford as questionable to play in Week 15.

"Terrel Bernard and Joshua Palmer, both will be limited today and listed as questionable for the game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, who was unable to provide an estimation for Benford prior to practice.

Both Bernard and Palmer have missed the past two games. The former injured his right elbow during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans. The latter saw his October 13 ankle injury flare up in the days leading into the November 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After not practicing in any official capacity leading up to the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard and Palmer were limited participants everyday this week.

The Bills (9-4) could use as much help as possible as they attempt to avenge their Week 5 loss to the Patriots (11-2). Buffalo must defeat New England if it hopes to continue its run of five consecutive AFC East titles.

Benford gives reason for doubt and hope

Injuring his toe during Thursday's practice, Benford was a non-participant on Friday in Orchard Park. Despite the DNP, the Bills were not willing to rule out their CB1.

Caught a quick glimpse of #Bills CB Christian Benford (toe) today at practice.



No medical boot/shoe on his left foot. Benford is not practicing today after injuring his toe yesterday in practice and his status is up in the air for Sunday vs. the Patriots.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/YkP2YFe8oE — Jonathan Acosta (@JAcostaTV) December 12, 2025

In a seemingly positive development, Benford has since ditched the soft walking boot he was seen wearing on Thursday. Although McDermott does not expect any absence to be long-term, the head coach was unsure how the cornerback will respond in the coming hours.

"I don't feel like it is [a long-term injury]s We're just 24 hours out from it roughly," said McDermott.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception of Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (on the ground) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brown, Bosa ready to go

Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end Joey Bosa, both of whom missed the December 7 win, do not carry an injury designation heading into the pivotal Week 15 matchup.

Brown, who vowed to play earlier this week, has gotten past the right shoulder injury he suffered on November 20. Meanwhile, Bosa has apparently recovered from the mild hamstring pull he experienced on November 30.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) and holds off Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 15)

FRIDAY

CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP

(Game: Questionable)



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Full

(Game: - )



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Full

(Game: - )



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

(Game: - )



TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full

(Game: - )



QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — Full

(Game: - )

THURSDAY

QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full



TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full

WEDNESDAY

TE Dawson Knox (personal) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

