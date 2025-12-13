Three Bills' starters questionable to face Patriots with AFC East title on line
The Buffalo Bills could be without as many as three starters when they visit the division-leading New England Patriots on December 14.
Following Friday's practice in Orchard Park, the Bills designated linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and cornerback Christian Benford as questionable to play in Week 15.
"Terrel Bernard and Joshua Palmer, both will be limited today and listed as questionable for the game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, who was unable to provide an estimation for Benford prior to practice.
Both Bernard and Palmer have missed the past two games. The former injured his right elbow during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans. The latter saw his October 13 ankle injury flare up in the days leading into the November 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After not practicing in any official capacity leading up to the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard and Palmer were limited participants everyday this week.
The Bills (9-4) could use as much help as possible as they attempt to avenge their Week 5 loss to the Patriots (11-2). Buffalo must defeat New England if it hopes to continue its run of five consecutive AFC East titles.
Benford gives reason for doubt and hope
Injuring his toe during Thursday's practice, Benford was a non-participant on Friday in Orchard Park. Despite the DNP, the Bills were not willing to rule out their CB1.
In a seemingly positive development, Benford has since ditched the soft walking boot he was seen wearing on Thursday. Although McDermott does not expect any absence to be long-term, the head coach was unsure how the cornerback will respond in the coming hours.
"I don't feel like it is [a long-term injury]s We're just 24 hours out from it roughly," said McDermott.
Brown, Bosa ready to go
Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end Joey Bosa, both of whom missed the December 7 win, do not carry an injury designation heading into the pivotal Week 15 matchup.
Brown, who vowed to play earlier this week, has gotten past the right shoulder injury he suffered on November 20. Meanwhile, Bosa has apparently recovered from the mild hamstring pull he experienced on November 30.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 15)
FRIDAY
CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP
(Game: Questionable)
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Full
(Game: - )
S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full
(Game: - )
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full
(Game: - )
QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full
TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full
WEDNESDAY
TE Dawson Knox (personal) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full
