Bills' TD receptions leader misses Wednesday practice in worrisome development

Tight end Dalton Kincaid unexpectedly popped up as a non-participant on the Buffalo Bills' first Week 16 injury report.

Kincaid, who has played in the last two games despite encountering a knee injury while recovering from a pulled hamstring, was sidelined for Wednesday's walkthrough in Orchard Park despite not being mentioned by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his pre-practice press conference.

The reason for Kincaid's injury report status is likely the result of one of two scenarios.

Either the Bills decided to hold Kincaid back as a means of maintenance for his troubled knee, essentially giving him a rest day, or the tight end experienced a flare-up that McDermott wasn't aware of while addressing reporters.

The fact that the Bills did not designate it as a rest day, coupled with the fact that McDermott failed to mention it, suggests that Kincaid's knee is acting up. That certainly poses an issue for Buffalo's offense, which wants its most-efficient pass-catcher down the stretch.

Kincaid has secured 36 of 45 targets for 523 yards. He has a touchdown catch in five of 10 games played with his five TD receptions leading the team. His 14.5 yards per reception average leads all Bills' receivers who had made at least 20 catches this season.

The good news is that Kincaid is no longer listed with a knee and hamstring, meaning he's finally over the November 9 injury that kept him out of three straight games.

As expected, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and kicker Matt Prater were did not practice. On Monday, McDermott said he didn't expect either player to be available this week when the Bills visit the Cleveland Browns for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 21.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was out due to illness.

Bernard, Benford update

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford were both questionable to play in Week 15, but neither dressed for the road win over the New England Patriots.

Bernard is still hampered by an elbow injury that he suffered on November 20. He was a limited participant all last week.

Benford injured his toe during last Thursday's practice. He was a non-participant the following day, but McDermott didn't foresee it as a long-term issue. His limited status is an improvement from where he ended Week 15.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 16)

WEDNESDAY

LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Limited (IR)



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Full



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Full

