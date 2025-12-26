Signs point to depleted Buffalo Bills' secondary facing Eagles' star WR in Week 17

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, their non-conference foe has welcomed back one of its star wide receivers.

A.J. Brown missed practice earlier in the week due to wisdom tooth removal, which created some uncertainty surrounding his status for the late-season tilt. However, after it was reported that he practiced on Friday, it appears now as if the former Pro Bowler will indeed suit up against the Bills.

Via a video posted by Tim McManus, Brown was on the field with his teammates for the Eagles’ final session of the week, which points toward the seven-year veteran being healthy enough to square off with a Bills’ secondary that will be without one of its key pieces.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills starting DT's status problematic for Week 17 vs. Eagles

A.J. Brown back after having wisdom teeth removed. Landon Dickerson is practicing as well.



Don’t see Lane Johnson. pic.twitter.com/GXMQPsU2t2 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 26, 2025

Banged up

Starting safety Jordan Poyer has already been declared out by Bills head coach Sean McDermott, leaving Buffalo without half of its starting safety duo, which has become a strength as the season has progressed.

Alongside rookie Cole Bishop, Poyer has been a stalwart for the Bills since he entered the starting lineup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. His absence will be difficult to replace for a Buffalo coverage unit that has been stellar. The Bills have allowed 167.1 yards passing per game on the season, which is the second-fewest in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week, Buffalo will face an Eagles’ passing game that ranks near the bottom half of the league. Through 16 weeks, Philadelphia is averaging just 197.9 yards passing per game.

With that said, Brown is the team’s leading receiver with 935 yards through Week 16. His presence is invaluable for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

MORE: Three key Buffalo Bills players ruled out for Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The matchup

Expect Brown to see plenty of Bills top cornerback Christian Benford, who has matched up against opposing teams' top WRs more than any player at his position over the second half of the season. Per Next Gen Stats, Benford has lined up opposite an opponent’s top-targeted WR 45.4% of the time since Week 8, the most among CBs with at least 100 total matchups the last 10 weeks.

If the Bills are to continue that trend this in Week 17, that would mean Brown would be in for a tall task against one of the up-and-coming coverage players in the league.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —