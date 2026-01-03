3 bold predictions for Week 18 finale as Buffalo Bills host New York Jets

Sunday will be an emotionally-charged game for the Buffalo Bills. This is the final regular-season game for them at the current Highmark Stadium, which has been their home since 1973.

Buffalo made some great memories during their time at this venue, and hopes to make even better ones in the new Highmark Stadium. That said, they can still close this one out with a win over a divisional rival as they host the New York Jets.

MORE: Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Week 18 expert pick roundup

They could potentially return to Highmark in the postseason, but that seems unlikely given the Bills' failure to win the AFC East. That said, let's take a look at three bold predictions for this showdown.

Maxwell Hairston records first-career pick-six

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady Cook will be under center for the Jets in Week 18, and he's been struggling. He enters the finale with just one touchdown pass and seven interceptions. That plays into the hands of the Bills, who should have plenty of opportunities to make plays.

That leads to our first bold prediction, which is that rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston records the first pick-six of his career. Hairston enters the finale with two interceptions and finishes the regular season on a high note.

Mitchell Trubisky takes over early, throws two touchdown passes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen will start in the finale, but there's no guarantee he will finish the game. That might even be the best approach, considering he has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury for the past couple of weeks.

In this bold prediction, Allen sits after a couple of series, allowing Mitchell Trubisky to take over. The veteran backup takes advantage by throwing multiple touchdown passes, keeping the offense on track.

James Cook secures rushing title

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

James Cook is currently leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,606 yards. Jonathan Taylor is currently in second with 47 fewer yards, and his team will be in action during the 1:00 p.m. window. With Buffalo in the late window, the Bills will know what Cook has to do to secure the rushing title.

Head coach Sean McDermott admitted he was aware of the opportunity, and in this final prediction, he allows Cook to stay in the game long enough to secure his place as the 2025 rushing king.

