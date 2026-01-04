Snow-shoveling Bills Mafia receive priceless souvenir for work at Highmark Stadium

Not all of Bills Mafia will be able to attend Sunday's final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium. But some who showed up Saturday got to take home of piece of memorabilia.

The first 500 show shovelers who showed up to the stadium Saturday received not only $20 (per hour) in pay but also a limited edition pair of gloves. The gloves were emblazoned with "Snow Shoveler's Guild ... est. 1973 ... Highmark Stadium."

MORE: Wild scenario it would take for Bills to host one last Highmark Stadium playoff game

Though the forecast for the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 game against the New York Jets is for no more snow, the recent winter storm dumped much of on Highmark Stadium. Bills Mafia is accustomed to being called upon to dig out the stadium seats, including a December 2024 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Amazing gloves given out to the 1st 500 shovelers at the stadium



From Vydate1 on reddit pic.twitter.com/Sf4fpuDk95 — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) January 3, 2026

Shovelers were asked to bring appropriate winter attire, including gloves, scarves, hats, coats and boots. Fans can bring their own shovels but they will also be provided by the Bills.

MORE: Bills enter Week 18 facing three possible AFC playoff seeding scenarios

Star quarterback Josh Allen isn't expected to play against the Jets in a game that is all but meaningless to the Bills. Nonetheless, the stadium is expected to be packed as the franchise closes the curtains on old Highmark against a familiar AFC East rival.

MORE: Bills' Highmark Stadium deserves better farewell than no Josh Allen or AFC East title

New Highmark Stadium, being built just across the street, will open in time for the 2026 NFL season and includes state-of-the-art engineering and snow-melting technology that could make the team's call for volunteer shovelers a thing of the past.

Josh Allen | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —