Week 18 NFL power rankings roundup paints grim picture for Bills at worst time

The Buffalo Bills had a chance to knock off the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday, but fell just short. A missed two-point conversion left them on the wrong end of a 13-12 contest, and is impacting their standings on NFL Power Rankings.

It's an interesting thought to know that if Josh Allen throws an accurate pass to a wide-open Khalil Shakir, the entire narrative would feel different. That one play might have been enough to convince everyone the Bills were ready to win a title of their own, but that's not what happened.

The misfire, instead, led to more questions about the offense and has the Bills dropping in our latest rankings roundup.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 8

Last week's ranking: 3

Peter Dewey handled the rankings for SI, and did them based on Super Bowl odds. The Bills had a pretty steep drop following the loss to the Eagles this weekend.

"Now that the Bills can't win the AFC East, they've fallen from +850 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen may have his best chance to win the AFC based on the quarterbacks he's battling, but the Bills' roster isn't nearly as talented as previous years."

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen takes a moment to get up after getting sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 5

Last week's ranking: 5

Bleacher Report didn't drop the Bills from the No. 5 spot despite their loss. They did point out that Josh Allen misfired when it mattered most, and there are concerns about his ankle injury.

"He seemed hampered by an ankle injury—which needs to be monitored because those issues can be nagging—and wasn't able to make the plays he normally does, including missing a wide-open Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone to convert the two-point conversion" - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 10

Last week's ranking: 7

As they have done all year, ESPN answered a question about each team during their power rankings. After dropping the Bills three spots, they said they learned this team needs help at wide receiver. With the playoffs set to start in a couple of weeks, it's discouraging to know this spot remains a huge issue.

"In many ways, this was known before the season began. Last year, with a solid but not great group of receivers, the Bills set a franchise record in points (525) and finished a game away from the Super Bowl. But coach Sean McDermott admitted last week that the team is still trying to figure out the right combination of receivers, and that's an issue with the playoffs starting." - Alaina Getzenberg

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks to one of the assistants during action against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 10

Last week's ranking: 4

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff don't think the Bills look "Super Bowl ready," which will put pressure on Sean McDermott.

"With an unproven playoff group in the AFC, the heat on McDermott will turn up even more if he doesn’t get there this year. They didn’t look Super Bowl-ready on Sunday, losing to an Eagles team that posted just 190 yards of offense."

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen waits on the field to see if the officials will call the play an incomplete pass or a fumble. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 8

Last week's ranking: 3

Buffalo took a significant drop in Pro Football Talk, and they're focusing on the health of Josh Allen. Perhaps his injury is worse than we thought, which is why sitting him in Week 18 might not be the worst idea.

"Josh Allen’s foot seems to be worse than he or the team will admit."

