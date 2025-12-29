Bills' QB Josh Allen earns low grade after missed late opportunity in Week 17

During their Week 17 game on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking defeat. After fighting back from a 13-0 deficit, they scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the point after attempts left a lot to be desired.

Following their first touchdown, Michael Badgley's extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving the Philadelphia Eagles with a 13-6 lead. On their second touchdown, head coach Sean McDermott decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion.

That attempt failed, with Josh Allen missing a wide-open Khalil Shakir in the end zone. Allen was visibly angry with himself following the uncharacteristic mistake. He also received a much lower grade than normal in the weekly quarterback report card from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who gave Allen a D.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, with his helmet on his shoulder, walks off the field after the failed 2-point conversion attempt. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills and their fans have grown so accustomed to Josh Allen bringing the team back after making big play after big play that it's shocking when he fails to do so, as he did Sunday against the Eagles," Sobleski wrote.

"Allen scored the potential game-tying touchdown with five seconds remaining in regulation. Instead of playing for overtime, the Bills went for the outright victory. However, Allen missed a wide open Khalil Shakir and failed to convert the two-point attempt."

Allen deserves a lot of credit for finding a way to give them a shot despite the Eagles' defense dominating all day, but he clearly would want that final throw back.

Josh Allen hampered by injury

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs with the ball for several yards before being tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles LB Jalyx Hunt. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to being harassed by the Eagles' defense all day, Allen was also dealing with a foot injury that had him hobbled. While Sobleski acknowledged the injury, he said Allen is expected to deliver if he steps on the field.

"Allen has been dealing with a foot injury. The issue clearly hampered him. But he was out on the field and the Bills expected him to make big plays when necessary. The NFL's reigning MVP didn't come through on this particular occasion," Sobleski wrote.

Following the loss, Allen had an X-ray of his foot. Thankfully, that came back negative, but the team has to decide how best to get him ready for the postseason.

