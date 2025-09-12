5 things you need to know about Bills at Jets in Week 2
If not for an incredible fourth-quarter rally by Josh Allen and company last Sunday night, the AFC East was looking at an 0-4 start in 2025.
The Buffalo Bills outscored the visiting Baltimore Ravens, 22-6, in the fourth quarter for a wild 41-40 victory. So much for John Harbaugh’s club exacting playoff revenge.
Last Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets squandered a pair of nine-point leads and fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 34-32.
The Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields. The team’s offense rolled up 394 total yards in the two-point setback. They should provide a challenge to a Buffalo defense that gave up numerous big plays to Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens’ offense.
Of course, the Bills have been making life miserable for this division rival this decade. Josh Allen and company have prevailed in eight of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2020.
History
Both the Bills and Jets were original members of the American Football League. The latter were known as the Titans during their first three years of existence from 1960-62.
The Bills own the all-time series lead (71-58), which includes a playoff win in 1981 at Shea Stadium. Dating back to McDermott’s arrival in Orchard Park in 2017, Buffalo has prevailed in 11 of the last 16 contests in this AFC East rivalry.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Bills: Josh Allen has committed only eight turnovers in his last 21 overall outings, which includes the 2024 postseason. Talk about a wild statistic? Allen has played in 112 regular-season games and turned over the ball 110 times, with 18 of those miscues (11 interceptions, 7 lost fumbles) coming in 13 games vs. the Jets.
Jets: The franchise’s last winning season came in 2015 (10-6), but the Jets failed to make the playoffs that year because they were swept by the Bills. That also the last time the club didn’t have a losing record vs. divisional foes. Since 2016, the Green and White owns a combined 13-41 record vs. their AFC East rivals.
Keep an Eye On…
Bills: In the comeback win over the Ravens, no player for either team was targeted more and totaled more receptions than Bills’ wideout Keon Coleman. Josh Allen looked his way 11 times and Coleman hauled in eight passes for 112 yards and a score. Could he draw Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner on Sunday?
Jets: Running back Breece Hall had a huge day vs. the Steelers in Week 1, albeit in a 34-32 loss. He touched the ball 21 times and finished with 145 scrimmage yards. That included 5.6 yards per attempt (19 carries for 107 yards). Buffalo’s defense will obviously have to play better than it did vs. the Ravens.
