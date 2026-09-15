Joe Brady Rightfully Hands Ed Oliver Game Ball After Huge Bills' Win over Houston

Less than one month ago, tragedy was brought to light within the Buffalo Bills’ locker room as it was disclosed that veteran defensive lineman Ed Oliver and his family had experienced unthinkable loss.

Oliver’s young son, Ed Jr., had heartbreakingly passed away at the end of June due to an apparent drowning incident in a swimming pool at the family’s residence just north of Houston, Texas, in Harris County.

And, although everyone involved did their best to show support and keep the horrific news from reaching the mainstream media, the news unfortunately broke into the public on Saturday, August 22.

The news, while already difficult enough as it is to deal with unbeknownst to the public, brought a dark cloud above all of Western New York and Bills Mafia.

Bills’ players, coaches and fans show incredible support for Oliver

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (center) stands alongside other teammates who are sitting out of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans started donating to Oliver’s charitable endeavors, while teammates and coaches also showed their support in any way that they could.

And, somehow, some way, the incredibly brave 28-year-old former first-round pick hasn’t missed a beat throughout training camp, preseason, or last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

The victory was a monumental moment for a number of reasons, but none seemed to be bigger than Oliver being back in his hometown playing football just mere months removed from a devastation that no person should have to endure.

The one-time University of Houston standout had already been sidelined for most of last season due to injury, and then he sustained a loss so unfathomable this offseason that no reasonable person would’ve even batted an eye if he chose to take some time away from the field.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) trains during Buffalo's veteran minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, though, Oliver chose to be around his brothers in the locker room.

"There's nothing that you can say to make the situation any better, except being there (for him) in whatever ways he needs," Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen said earlier this summer back in August.

"I can't imagine what he's going through, but the way that he's dealt with it has been unbelievable."

Joe Brady awards Oliver game ball after Week 1 win in Houston

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) stands on the sidelines before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, following the somewhat historic victory for the Bills on Sunday at Reliant Stadium, those brothers in blue continued to show their support for Oliver, who finished the game against Houston with five total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one critical fumble recovery, as first-year head coach Joe Brady poetically—and rightfully—awarded the Bills’ defensive lineman with the game ball in the locker room.

Allen may have tallied four touchdowns and 357 total yards in the contest versus the Texans, but there was no player on the field this past Sunday more worthy of the game ball, regardless if he even recorded a single stat at all or not.

“What he’s going through, and what he’s able to (endure), what he means to our football team—and just him being in this building every single day and going on the football field—(is remarkable). . . . I see him, (and) I still hurt every single day that I see him,” Bills’ head coach Joe Brady explained during his press conference on Monday afternoon at One Bills Drive.

Joe Brady: Man of the people. pic.twitter.com/uPvXSgW0NX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 13, 2026

“Can’t fathom what he’s going through. . . . I mean, he went back to Houston, and back to his hometown, and (was) able to play football, you know? And, (the fact) that he was out there with his brothers and doing that, you know, that meant a lot to the guys. And, I know he (also) needed all the guys for that.

“So, I told the guys after the game, like, it’ll never be about me . . . (and) in moments like that, like, no one was deserving more of a game ball than Ed Oliver.”

Oliver on verge of breaking out for Buffalo?

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, Oliver seemed like he was about to be on the verge of breaking into superstardom status after Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens last year at the old Highmark Stadium when he recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one game-altering forced fumble on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

So, in spite of his lengthy stay on the sideline in 2025 and his tragic, unimaginable loss this summer, Oliver’s solid outing against the Texans during this year’s Week-1 festivities was definitely a pleasant sight to see.

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) runs out of the tunnel during a past playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 AFC divisional round game at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s seemingly no limit to the amount of support he has behind him inside and outside of the locker room, which could certainly spell trouble for opponents this season.

But, even if he doesn’t break out on the field, there’s no denying that he’ll still have the unwavering support of many fans and teammates moving forward.

After all, mafia means family.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —