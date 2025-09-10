Bills sign big, versatile DT to fill open spot on practice squad
After bringing in six defensive players for tryouts on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills have made a move to fill their practice squad heading into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.
Phidarian Mathis, a versatile one-technique defensive tackle, will join the Bills’ 17-man practice squad as Buffalo continues to look for answers along its defensive line.
The 27-year-old Mathis is a former second-round pick of the Washington Commanders. He appeared in 23 games over three seasons in Washington, finishing the 2024 season with 17 tackles, including two tackles for loss in 12 games played.
Mathis was waived by the Commanders in December of last year before being claimed by the New York Jets. He was later released by the Jets this past August.
Buffalo had a spot on its practice squad left open after signing kicker Matt Prater to the 53-man roster following his heroic performance during the team’s thrilling Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Mathis’ signing could signal an ongoing effort by General Manager Brandon Beane to find potential help for the team’s defensive trench unit, which struggled mightily during the shootout victory over Baltimore this past week.
In that game, the Bills allowed the Ravens to rush for 238 yards as a team, including 169 yards and two touchdowns for running back Derrick Henry. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown during Baltimore’s heartbreaking defeat.
In addition to Mathis, who stands 6-foot-4, weighing 315 lbs., Buffalo also has DTs Jordan Phillips and Zion Logue on the practice squad, and Larry Ogunjobi is currently suspended for the first six weeks of the season.
It remains unclear what the plan is for Mathis moving forward, but at the very least, it gives head coach Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and company another piece to work with up front.
The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday, with McDermott addressing the media before the session begins.
