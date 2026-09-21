Three Biggest Buffalo Bills Overreactions Entering Week 3

After two weeks, the Buffalo Bills are off to a perfect 2-0 start. They were able to hold off the Houston Texans in Week 1, winning 36-31 in Week 1 and followed that up with a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

That second victory took place on Thursday Night Football, which gives the Bills a full 10 days to prepare for their Week 3 showdown with the struggling Los Angeles Chargers. Their 0-2 start means the Bills will go into this one as touchdown favorites, especially since they will be at home for the second week in a row while the Chargers must fly across the country.

It's easy to get excited when a team is off to such a hot start, but there are some overreactions fans must avoid falling into. Here's a look at three such reactions that shouldn't be believed just yet.

Reaction: Jim Leonhard's defense is ready for prime time

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during the preseason game against the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are reasons to be excited about what Jim Leonhard is doing. His defense is aggressive and knows how to generate pressure. It's also been huge for Greg Rousseau who has four sacks and three forced fumbles through the first two games.

Others who have stood out in the pass-rushing department include Bradley Chubb (1.5 sacks) and Deone Walker (1.0 sack). As exciting as that has been, there are still major concerns that must be addressed. Buffalo has given up 62 points in two games and has been awful against the pass, surrendering 546 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

They have been better against the run, surrendering 3.7 yards per attempt, but that won't matter if they can't slow down the passing attack. There's reason for hope, and as Leonhard gets more experience, he will improve. That said, they're not where they need to be just yet.



Reaction: Keon Coleman has put draft bust label behind him

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing DJ Moore to a shoulder injury was a major blow for the Buffalo offense, but they had plenty of players ready to step up in his absence. One of those was Keon Coleman, who had 63 yards on six receptions. That performance has his stock on the rise, but we can't assume he's ready to shed the dreaded bust label.

Coleman has had great performances in the past, including a 112-yard, one touchdown performance in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The problem is that he hasn't been able to play with much consistency. If Moore does miss time, Coleman needs to continue to play as well as he did against Detroit, but assuming that will be the case based on one game might be an overreaction.

Reaction: Joe Brady is an improvement at head coach

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady talks to staff on the sidelines during a timeout at the Bills home opener. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Brady is off to the best start of any Buffalo head coach, becoming the first to ever begin 2-0. That's impressive and it's leading to a belief that the Bills made the right call in their decision to move on from Sean McDermott and hire Brady.

In the end, that could very well be the case, but we can't confidently state this as fact after two games. As we saw with McDermott, this team is more than capable of winning against anyone. The real question is whether they can do it in the playoffs. That's a question Brady has to answer before we can truly say he's an improvement over McDermott.

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