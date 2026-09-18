Former Bills' Safety Micah Hyde Says Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Defensive Woes

The Buffalo Bills’ defense wasn’t up to the standard on Sunday against the Houston Texans, or on Thursday evening for that matter. In two outings, the defense has allowed 62 points—31 exactly in each game—and a total of 368 yards per game.

Following nine years of a Sean McDermott-led defense seemingly always crumbling in the biggest moments of games, many fans expected a change for the better on that side of the ball.

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former fan favorite in Western New York who played for the Bills during two different stints in his 10-year playing career, was thought to be “savior” for all of Buffalo’s defensive woes.

Through two weeks in the regular season, though, the switch from McDermott to Leonhard hasn’t proved to be much different at all.

Leonhard’s unit has rough start to season despite two wins

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans' running back Woody Marks (4) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, it may have gotten worse—at least statistically speaking—as the Bills allowed Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense to control the ball for 36 minutes of the contest while registering 381 total yards, 26 first downs, and converting on nearly half of its third-down opportunities (43.7%) in Week 1. On Thursday, Buffalo surrendered 24 first downs and allowed Detroit to convert on 75% of its trips to the red zone.

For comparison, in last year’s 23-19 loss to the Texans in November, the defense only allowed 261 total yards, 15 first downs, and allowed a third-down conversion rate of just 16.7%.

Needless to say, the first two showings of Leonhard's defense wasn’t pretty.

And, had it not been for veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau’s timely strip sack with less than 10 seconds remaining in Week 1 in the game down in Houston, Texas, then Buffalo might still be looking for answers rather than searching for all of the reasons to celebrate the official grand opening of Highmark Stadium and the victory that ensued against Detroit.

But, with that said, at least one former player isn’t too concerned about Leonhard and his group of players, which is actually the youngest starting unit in the National Football League.

Former Bills’ captain believes defense will turn it around

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills' safety Micah Hyde (23) awaits the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at the old Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former Bills’ safety Micah Hyde, who had plenty of his own experience with mishaps on defense during his seven years in Western New York, recently revealed on the Buffalo Plus podcast that he isn’t worried about his former teammates on that side of the ball.

In Hyde’s opinion, sometimes the pressure to keep up with quarterback Josh Allen and the offense can be a lot for defensive players to handle, and it can lead to unfortunate blunders for Buffalo with the game on the line.

Luckily, however, Rousseau and Co. delivered in the clutch down at Reliant Stadium for the first time in Allen’s career, and things were already out of hand early on against Detroit for any end-of-the-game theatrics to really mean much.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“(They) found a way to win the game at the end. I mean, like, that’s as simple as that,” former NFL veteran defensive back Micah Hyde said on Tuesday.

“There was a little bit of blown coverages that, you know, is definitely not what you want to happen, but you got to learn from them, right? But, at the end of the day—as the ball is moving down the field—I know all Bills’ fans and everybody that is associated with the Bills is thinking the same thing, ‘Josh Allen just put the points on the board, (and) had them winning. Is the defense going to get a stop?”

Defense can’t live and die by big play, consistency is key

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) celebrates with fellow cornerback Christian Benford (47) after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the biggest moment of the game, Buffalo’s defensive unit did just that. And, it was a great development after what had transpired throughout the other 59 minutes of the critical AFC tilt. And, on Thursday, there were definitely more positives to glean from, especially the four sacks the Bills had of Lions' quarterback Jared Goff, which was an improvement from the three the team had against C.J. Stroud in the season opener at Reliant Stadium.

But, the defense had a similar performance last season in the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, in case fans forgot.

So, now the key is to continue to improve, and rely on consistency throughout a game in order to get by rather than hoping and praying for a miracle at the end of the game.

It’s not an area that Leonhard’s unit should live in moving forward. But, alas, a win is a win, and Buffalo has started the year off unscathed. Now, it's time to turn it up a notch heading into Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert. The goal should be to hold Los Angeles' offense below 31 points, which isn't asking for much. Fans will soon find out if that comes to fruition, though.

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