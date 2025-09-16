Bills Central

Bills vs. Dolphins predictions: Is anyone brave enough to pick Miami over Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills are universally expected to beat a totally dysfunctional Miami Dolphins team in Week 3.

Mike Moraitis

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have gotten off to very different starts to the 2025 NFL season.

The Bills are standing tall after a 2-0 start that saw them make a miraculous comeback in Week 1 before handling business (per usual) against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are a total mess. Miami is off to an 0-2 start after two brutal losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, and there has already been a players-only meeting.

The Dolphins actually hold the all-time advantage over the Bills, with Miami winning 62 of the 123 matchups between the two franchises, but Buffalo has a 4-1 mark against Miami in the postseason.

The Bills have been absolutely dominant over the Dolphins of late, though, with Buffalo winning six in a row and 13 of the last 14.

There isn't much hope for the Dolphins to win this game, but are there any experts brave enough to pick them? Let's find out.

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic:
Bills 30, Dolphins 20

Cluff: "The Dolphins have lost five straight games to the Bills and 13 of their last 14. Ouch. Can they end the skid on Thursday Night Football? Don't count on it. Josh Allen and Buffalo are hard to beat at home in the regular season."

Bill Bender, The Sporting News:
Bills 34, Dolphins 15

Bender: "Mike McDaniel's hot seat will be a topic of conversation here, but the issue at Buffalo will be generating a running game. Miami ranks 29th with 69.5 rushing yards per game – and that comes with a -4 turnover ratio. That's not a recipe for success against Buffalo – which averages 35.5 points per game. The Bills have won the last four regular-season meetings by 14.8 points per game."

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News:
Bills 34, Dolphins 17

Iyer: "The Miami Dolphins are trying their best to get their offense back on track with Tua Tagovailoa with big plays to their speedy trio of Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle. But that's one half of getting off the mat. The other is playing any kind of competent offense, which won't happen against Josh Allen and James Cook on the road on a short week."

Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone:
Bills 34, Dolphins 7

Scataglia: "The Buffalo Bills have owned the AFC East for years, and this is going to be more of the same. Josh Allen wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire in Week 2, and Tua Tagovailoa was actually quite sharp for the Dolphins, but this is going to be a huge Bills’ win and move them to 3-0 on the season."

