Thursday Night Football means Bills' Josh Allen, Joey Bosa already onto Dolphins
There's no time for a 24-hour rule in the NFL when the next game is only three days away.
Even if they wanted to, the Buffalo Bills simply can't celebrate their September 14 road win over the New York Jets. For if they did, they would be wasting precious preparation time for the September 18 game against the disheveled Miami Dolphins.
Nevermind celebrating, the Bills' players won't even have the chance to review the Week 2 film. From the time the final gun sounded on Sunday, it's all eyes on the next one.
"Typically, on Thursday night games, we don't really even watch this film. We let our coaches do that, and we got to turn our focus to our next opponent, and that's Miami Thursday night," said Josh Allen following the 30-10 runaway victory over the out-classed Jets.
The Bills will host the Dolphins for what will be, in all likelihood, the AFC East rival's first appearance at Highmark Stadium. Although Buffalo has dominated Miami, and its division rivals in recent years (won 25 of last 31), none of that matters when the desperate Dolphins visit for a Prime Video Week 3 exclusive.
"It's you don't have time to live in the past in this league. The games come quick, especially with this Thursday coming up. So you just got to flush it, learn what you can and move on," said veteran defensive end Joey Bosa after forcing two fumbles against the Jets.
Naturally, this will be Bosa's first taste of the Bills-Dolphins rivalry. Buffalo has won 13 of the last 15 meetings with Allen as quarterback. Meanwhile, head coach Sean McDermott is 15-2 all-time against Miami.
“We've got a short week this week," said McDermott. "A home game coming up, and a chance for us to continue to take another step, which is important for us."
The Bills will face a short week again later this season. Buffalo must travel to the Houston Texans for another Thursday Night Football matchup on November 20, which comes four days after a Sunday home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
