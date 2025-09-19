Fourth-round rookie DT's clutch play sends Bills to Week 3 win over Dolphins
With Thursday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins hanging in the balance late in the fourth quarter, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a shotgun snap on a first-and-10 from the Bills’ 21-yard line.
Upon receiving the snap, Tagovailoa took one step back, and suddenly Deone Walker was in his face. The rookie defensive tackle had beaten the man across from him on the Dolphins’ offensive line and was suddenly in the lap of the quarterback.
Walker, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, then reached his arms into the passing lane before Tagovailoa released the ball. Upon the release, the ball grazed Walker’s forearm as it was traveling toward its target before linebacker Terrel Bernard picked it out of the air for an interception.
It was the play of the game during the Bills’ 31-21 win, and it was all created by Walker’s pressure and subsequent deflection in the backfield.
“We always talk about rush and coverage working together,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott, reflecting on Walker’s big play. “That won’t show up necessarily on the stat sheet, perhaps. But that could’ve been as big of a play, even more so than (Terrel Bernard’s).”
Bernard was also pleased with the play made by the rookie.
“He’s made a ton of plays and even the plays he’s not making, he’s causing,” said the Bills captain. “Shout out to him.”
Walker has been thrust into action the past two weeks as a result of an injury to Buffalo’s top defensive tackle, Ed Oliver. Walker has earned two straight starts amid Oliver’s two-week absence, playing at 1-technique defensive tackle beside DaQuan Jones, who has shifted over to three-technique to replace Oliver.
Second-round DT T.J. Sanders has also seen an increase in snap share since Oliver went out due to injury, but it's been Walker who has made the most significant impact between the two players thus far.
RELATED: Rookie DTs 'took another step' in Ed Oliver's absence, and Buffalo Bills 'needed it'
It’s an exciting start to the first-year pro’s career, as he is ahead of schedule than what was expected when the Bills drafted him.
Walker came out of the draft with a back injury, which was supposed to stall his development at the start of his career. But after working through his ailment quicker than expected this offseason, the former University of Kentucky Wildcat is now off and running as a contributing member of Buffalo’s defensive line.
“I know it’s tough to come in here as a rookie and to really play to the level he’s played at,” added Bernard. “And he’s a guy that constantly wants to get better.”
