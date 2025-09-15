Grizzled veteran, rookies behind Bills' defensive resurgence vs. Jets
Let's make one thing very clear. New York Jets' quarterback Justin Fields is not Lamar Jackson, and running back Breece Hall is not Derrick Henry.
Still, there were a handful of national pundits who insisted the Buffalo Bills were on upset alert based on how poorly their defense played against the Ravens a week ago.
It's been said that Week 1 is a liar, and Week 2 starts revealing a more accurate picture.
The Bills' defense gave up 238 yards on the ground and 40 points to the Ravens in Week 1. Creating more external skepticism, Buffalo would be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver,
Joey Bosa and the Bills' defense, however, quickly flipped the narrative, showing they have plenty of defensive firepower.
Rookie resurgence
The Bills went into the game against the Jets without nickel corner Taron Johnson, Ed Oliver, and rookie Max Hairston, who continues to recover from injury.
Rookie defensive tackles Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders were asked to step up and contribute more. Sanders led the team in snaps with 23, and DaQuan Jones and Deone Walker each played 22. Zion Logue added in 18. The four played solidly and helped limit running back Hall to just 29 yards on ten carries. The Jets as a team, just 100 yards on 21 carries, and 27 of those on a Fields run.
The Bills' defense held the Jets offense to 154 total yards and just ten points. Jets' wide receiver Garrett Wilson turned in only four receptions and 50 yards. The most active player on the Jets roster was punter Austin McNamara, with seven punts.
Joey Bosa brings relentless pressure
The Bills recorded four sacks against the Jets and 23 pressures. Bosa was fantastic, forcing two fumbles, a sack, six pressures, and two quarterback hits.
RELATED: 5x Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa silenced doubters, 'played his tail off' in Bills' debut
The Bills host the Dolphins next week, on Thursday night, and their defense will have another opportunity to continue their growth together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —