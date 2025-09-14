3 initial Bills' takeaways from dominant Week 2 win over Jets
After their defense gave up 40 points to the Baltimore Ravens a week ago, many national talking heads were calling Week 2 a trap game for the Buffalo Bills.
Some even went as far as suggesting the Jets were the upset special of the week. It's understandable, as the Jets' offense is similar to the Ravens' in terms of skill sets. They aren't as good as the Ravens, but there was still some concern the Jets might be able to replicate what the Ravens did last week.
Well, those upset takes did not age well.
How about a few quick reactions to the Bills' beatdown of the Jets, winning 30-10.
James Cook runs wild
No one stood out in the passing game, but the Bills didn't have to go to the air much. There was never any need for Allen to go into the phone booth and put on the cape.
Instead, Bills running back James Cook dominated in the running game, to the tune of 132 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, including an amazing touchdown run of 44 yards.
Allen added another 59 yards rushing, and the Bills finished with 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Joey Bosa brings the heat
Defensive end Joey Bosa was making plays all afternoon, including two forced fumbles, one of which was recovered by A.J. Epenesa.
Bosa only had two total tackles, but he had a sack and a tackle for a loss to go with the two forced fumbles. He also recorded six QB pressures and two QB hits. If Bosa can get rolling like this all season, it would be huge for the Bills.
Bills' defensive redemption
The Bills' defense played better this week, and much better than most expected. They recorded four sacks and harassed Jets quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor all game.
At one point, the Jets had only one completion after 29 minutes of game time. The Bills held the Jets to just 154 total yards, including 54 through the air.
