How And Where To Watch Bills vs. Chargers Week 3 Tilt With Tom Brady On Call
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The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will meet on Sunday in one of the best games in the Week 3 slate, and thanks to 506 Sports, a guide on where to watch became clearer.
The media company, which lists announcer pairings and which games viewers will get in their respective markets, made its Week 3 map available to the public on Wednesday. The map shows who will see Josh Allen and the 2-0 Bills collide with Justin Herbert and the 0-2 Chargers.
Where can you watch Chargers/Bills on your local Fox station?
On this map, the color red marks the TV markets getting the Chargers/Bills game on Fox compared to other games. Major markets other than Buffalo and Los Angeles that will get this game include Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas, though local listings are subject to change.
If the map seems a bit odd because many major markets are not getting the Bills game, that's because those markets' teams are playing early on CBS, the doubleheader network for this week. Thus, every market that meets that criterion except New York (the Jets play the Lions on Fox) and Nashville will get a late game instead.
If the map doesn't show that your market will be assigned Chargers/Bills, don't fret - there are other avenues to watch.
How can you watch if out of town?
If Chargers/Bills is not on your local Fox station and you have YouTube TV, you can buy NFL Sunday Ticket to watch. The streaming television service is offering a deal to get Sunday Ticket for $30-per-month for eight months.
You can also watch the key moments via NFL RedZone as you are guided by Scott Hanson throughout the day, though one may want to hear the actual voices of the game instead.
Who will be calling Chargers/Bills on Fox?
The Bills' first regular-season afternoon game at the new Highmark Stadium will feature Fox Sports' A-team: play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, color analyst Tom Brady and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.
Burkhardt and Brady have seen the Bills play twice in their first two seasons together: Week 8 of 2024, when the Bills traveled to Seattle to face the Seahawks and Week 17 last season, when Buffalo hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in the penultimate game at the old Highmark Stadium.
It'll be a much-anticipated matchup for Fox's top game in its Week 3 slate, and a good chunk of the country will be able to watch locally, with alternate options for those who cannot.
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Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003