Announcers, Referees, Jersey Combinations for Bills' Week 3 Matchup vs. Chargers

After a successful first game at New Highmark Stadium against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills are back at home in Week 3. This time, they're welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers, a team off to an 0-2 start.

Even with the Bills sitting at 2-0, and their key pieces projected to be available, expecting this one to be easy would be a mistake. Los Angeles might not have found its rhythm just yet, but they've won 11 games in each of their first two seasons with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. Harbaugh is also wildly successful, with a career record of 66-33-1.

That said, the Bills are still favored in this one thanks to the way stars such as Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Dalton Kincaid and James Cook are currently playing. With the stage set, let's check out which broadcasters will be on the call, who will ref the game, and what both teams will be wearing.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers Announcers

Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt with Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Analyst: Tom Brady

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

The top crew from FOX will be on the call this weekend, with Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play with legendary NFL quarterback, and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady as the analyst. They will have two of the top sideline reports on the field as well with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Referees for Week 3 Bills vs. Chargers

NFL referee Clete Blakeman calls a penalty in the second half of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports

Clete Blakeman will be the head referee and he has plenty of experience. He has been in the NFL since 2008 and has been a referee since 2010. Here's a look at his full crew for Sunday's game:

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Umpire: Scott Walker

Down Judge: Andy Warner

Line Judge: Kent Payne

Field Judge: Karina Tovar

Side Judge: James Coleman

Back Judge: Jonah Monroe

Buffalo Bills' Week 3 Uniform

Bills Josh Allen takes the for Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the weekend many fans have dreaded, the debut of the "Nickel City" uniform. The alternate jersey was introduced this offseason and was met with a wave of criticism. Allen tried to stand up for the alternate, but fans are still less than thrilled to see their team wearing the grey threads with the incredibly confusing bison-less helmet.

Helmet: Blue Alternate

Jersey: Nickel City Grey

Pants: Nickel City Grey

Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 Uniform

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers will wear all white in this one, as this is set to be an oddly unsatisfying visual display on Sunday.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

This game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX at New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

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