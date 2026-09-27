Announcers, Referees, Jersey Combinations for Bills' Week 3 Matchup vs. Chargers
After a successful first game at New Highmark Stadium against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills are back at home in Week 3. This time, they're welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers, a team off to an 0-2 start.
Even with the Bills sitting at 2-0, and their key pieces projected to be available, expecting this one to be easy would be a mistake. Los Angeles might not have found its rhythm just yet, but they've won 11 games in each of their first two seasons with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. Harbaugh is also wildly successful, with a career record of 66-33-1.
That said, the Bills are still favored in this one thanks to the way stars such as Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Dalton Kincaid and James Cook are currently playing. With the stage set, let's check out which broadcasters will be on the call, who will ref the game, and what both teams will be wearing.
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers Announcers
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Analyst: Tom Brady
Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
The top crew from FOX will be on the call this weekend, with Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play with legendary NFL quarterback, and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady as the analyst. They will have two of the top sideline reports on the field as well with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.
Referees for Week 3 Bills vs. Chargers
Clete Blakeman will be the head referee and he has plenty of experience. He has been in the NFL since 2008 and has been a referee since 2010. Here's a look at his full crew for Sunday's game:
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Umpire: Scott Walker
Down Judge: Andy Warner
Line Judge: Kent Payne
Field Judge: Karina Tovar
Side Judge: James Coleman
Back Judge: Jonah Monroe
Buffalo Bills' Week 3 Uniform
This is the weekend many fans have dreaded, the debut of the "Nickel City" uniform. The alternate jersey was introduced this offseason and was met with a wave of criticism. Allen tried to stand up for the alternate, but fans are still less than thrilled to see their team wearing the grey threads with the incredibly confusing bison-less helmet.
Helmet: Blue Alternate
Jersey: Nickel City Grey
Pants: Nickel City Grey
Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 Uniform
The Chargers will wear all white in this one, as this is set to be an oddly unsatisfying visual display on Sunday.
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
This game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX at New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.