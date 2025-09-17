Through two games, Joey Bosa, Bills appear to be match made in football heaven
Joey Bosa loves being on the Buffalo BIlls.
Through two games with his new team, Bosa has experienced plenty of success on the field. But for Bosa, enjoying his fresh start has been about more than his individual impact on the Bills’ first two wins of the year.
“The energy is just super fun and I feel like I’ve connected with these guys a lot in a short period of time,” said the Bills edge rusher, per the Bills’ live stream. “It feels like I’ve been here for years. Especially the D-line group. I feel, as a team, we try to spend a lot of time together, and then obviously you feel closer and you want to play harder for these guys.”
The 30-year-old veteran’s diligence has paid off through the first two games of the season, as he enters Week 3 as the only player in the NFL with multiple forced fumbles, of which he has three through two games. He also recorded his first sack with his new team in a 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday while racking up six quarterback pressures across 15 pass-rush snaps.
RELATED: It's not SoCal, but Buffalo 'feels like home now' for Bills' new 5x Pro Bowl DE
“Just it being a new situation, a fresh start for me,” added Bosa. “I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of it, and I’m just trying to have fun. When you’re winning and you’re playing well, it’s easy to have fun.”
Outside of experiencing a new team culture for the first time in his career, Bosa is also enjoying the look that the Bills' defensive scheme offers him. Bosa said playing for the Buffalo defense has been somewhat of a throwback for him.
RELATED: Bills' rehabbing DE Joey Bosa ready for 'exciting' position switch on defensive front
"Back in college we played the 4-3 and I just feel that my body type fits that position," he said. "It's most comfortable for me, having my hand down. Playing from a six-eye, I think it just gives me more of an opportunity to affect the run game, being a little more tighter in the line.
"And then just having my hand down, being able to rush the passer. Early on, when I tried playing out of a two-point (stance), I really didn't enjoy that. I thought it messed up my get-off a lot of times where I was patting my feet and not getting off the ball. So kind of getting back to my roots."
The Bills are 2-0 after a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, followed by their blowout win over the Jets. A Thursday night matchup with another AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, awaits in Week 3.
“It would be great to keep that rolling, but I know that doesn’t happen every single week,” said Bosa. “So, right now it’s about forgetting about the last week, moving on and taking care of my routine to the best of my ability.”
Bosa's health will be the most critical concentration for Bosa and the Bills moving forward. The oft-injured 10-year pro has played 57% of the team’s defensive snaps through two games of the season, including 69-percent snap share in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a fine line for Bosa and the Bills to walk the rest of the season, as both hope to ensure the edge rusher is indeed healthy heading into the stretch run and postseason.
With that said, it’s been so far, so good for Bosa in Buffalo. Thus far, it’s been a match made in football heaven, one similar to which the Bills have been in search of since head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane took over at the helm.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —