Bills' extended stars show up big Thursday night vs. Dolphins
The 2025 Buffalo Bills' offseason will be remembered for the loads of money general manager Brandon Beane shelled out in extensions. Their Week 3 win showed just how impactful that crew of stars is to the Bills.
Buffalo was able to fend off a pesky Miami Dolphins team to get to 3-0 and push to 2-0 in the AFC East after downing the New York Jets just four days prior. From James Cook and Terrel Bernard to Khalil Shakir and Josh Allen, the extension crew came to play to push the Dolphins to 0-3.
Let's start with the $330 million man at the helm, as his wife Hailee Steinfield says, Josh Allen. The reigning league MVP was dazzling once again, going 22 for 28 with 213 passing yards and three touchdown passes. While it wasn't a gaudy night, Allen's patience and efficiency shone as he steered the offensive attack.
Next is Cook, whose contract dispute with the Bills got ugly at points. But since signing his $48 million deal in August, Cook has looked like the two-time Pro Bowler who earned that contract. He posted 108 rushing yards and a score, as he now sits at 284 rushing yards and four TDs through three games.
Defensively, it has to start with Bernard, who signed a $50 million extension in March. He finished with seven stops, a tackle for loss and a pass defended against the Dolphins. But his biggest play of the night was an interception of Tua Tagovailoa that helped Buffalo seal the game with a Matt Prater field goal in the fourth quarter.
Then there's Shakir, who has been battling back from an ankle injury that hampered him all through training camp. But Thursday was the healthiest he's looked all season, as the new $53 million WR hauled in four catches for 45 yards and his first score of the 2025 campaign.
The two extension recipients the Bills will need to show up moving forward are Christian Benford and Greg Rousseau. Both defensive starters have not yet lived up to their respective $76 million and $80 million deals.
But if they are able to find their form, and the others keep playing the way they have, Beane's shelled out dollars will look like it was money well spent.
