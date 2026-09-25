Bills' Week 3 Updated Injury Report: DJ Moore Downgraded While Ed Oliver Returns
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The Buffalo Bills' injury report included a few "smoke detectors" on Thursday as first-year head coach Joe Brady likes to say.
Most of the smoke is coming from the wide receivers' room where both DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are fighting injuries. Neither receiver practiced on Thursday, raising doubt for their availability on Sunday when the Bills welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
While Moore, who sprained his shoulder last time out against the Detroit Lions, appeared to be trending toward some level of availability for the Week 3 home game, his Thursday status created uncertainty. After practiced in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey, on Wednesday, Moore was downgraded 24 hours later.
It isn't necessarily cause for panic, however. The Bills could be simply giving Moore a day off for rest and treatment. The 29-year-old wide receiver, who has not missed a start since December 2020, sounded optimistic following Wednesday's practice.
"Felt great. Still gotta go through some things, but we gonna be good," said Moore.
Meanwhile, Coleman's status is a bit murkier. After missing a few plays due to a rolled ankle, Coleman returned and played the entire second half against the Lions in Week 2. He made six catches for 63 yards over 55 offensive reps in the September 17 victory.
It seems as if the sprained ankle could've blown up in the days following the game hence the back-to-back missed practices for Coleman. The other troubling element is that, although the injury doesn't appear serious, Coleman rolled the same ankle during an August 15 preseason game.
It would not be surprising to see the Bills give Coleman a week off, meaning fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell will likely be active in his place.
Ed Oliver returns Thursday
After injuring his hip during September 17 pregame warmups, defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned to the practice field on Thursday.
Oliver was officially listed as a limited participant, but showed a level of explosiveness with the media watching individual drills.
His Friday practice participation will be key in determining his availability for Sunday.
What's happening with Jordan Hancock?
After showing up on the injury report with a quad issue for the first two weeks of the regular season, defensive back Jordan Hancock has a new problem.
Hancock, who played in both games thus far, is listed with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and a non-participant on Thursday.
The practice statuses suggest that Hancock could've tweaked the hamstring during Wednesday's session. If he's out again on Friday, Buffalo will need to make other plans for Sunday.
Four back-to-back full participants
Four of the 10 players on the official injury report were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Inside linebackers Terrel Bernard and Joe Andreessen are working through knee issues, but have not missed any time as a result. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb appears mostly unaffected by the thumb injury he picked up in Week 1.
Third-down running back Ty Johnson is the lone member of the group who has missed time due to his injury. Johnson strained his hamstring back on August 8. He was reportedly "close" to being available in Week 2. His back-to-back full participation efforts bode well for his Week 3 status.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)
THURSDAY
ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP
DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) - DNP
DL Ed Oliver (hip) - LP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) - LP
DL TJ Sanders (illness) - DNP
WEDNESDAY
ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP
DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) - LP
DL Ed Oliver (hip) - DNP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) - LP
DL TJ Sanders (illness) - DNP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.