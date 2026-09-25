Bills' Week 3 Updated Injury Report: DJ Moore Downgraded While Ed Oliver Returns

The Buffalo Bills' injury report included a few "smoke detectors" on Thursday as first-year head coach Joe Brady likes to say.

Most of the smoke is coming from the wide receivers' room where both DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are fighting injuries. Neither receiver practiced on Thursday, raising doubt for their availability on Sunday when the Bills welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

While Moore, who sprained his shoulder last time out against the Detroit Lions, appeared to be trending toward some level of availability for the Week 3 home game, his Thursday status created uncertainty. After practiced in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey, on Wednesday, Moore was downgraded 24 hours later.

It isn't necessarily cause for panic, however. The Bills could be simply giving Moore a day off for rest and treatment. The 29-year-old wide receiver, who has not missed a start since December 2020, sounded optimistic following Wednesday's practice.

"Felt great. Still gotta go through some things, but we gonna be good," said Moore.

Meanwhile, Coleman's status is a bit murkier. After missing a few plays due to a rolled ankle, Coleman returned and played the entire second half against the Lions in Week 2. He made six catches for 63 yards over 55 offensive reps in the September 17 victory.

It seems as if the sprained ankle could've blown up in the days following the game hence the back-to-back missed practices for Coleman. The other troubling element is that, although the injury doesn't appear serious, Coleman rolled the same ankle during an August 15 preseason game.

It would not be surprising to see the Bills give Coleman a week off, meaning fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell will likely be active in his place.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Oliver returns Thursday

After injuring his hip during September 17 pregame warmups, defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Oliver was officially listed as a limited participant, but showed a level of explosiveness with the media watching individual drills.

His Friday practice participation will be key in determining his availability for Sunday.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a recovery during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's happening with Jordan Hancock?

After showing up on the injury report with a quad issue for the first two weeks of the regular season, defensive back Jordan Hancock has a new problem.

Hancock, who played in both games thus far, is listed with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and a non-participant on Thursday.

The practice statuses suggest that Hancock could've tweaked the hamstring during Wednesday's session. If he's out again on Friday, Buffalo will need to make other plans for Sunday.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs against Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four back-to-back full participants

Four of the 10 players on the official injury report were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Inside linebackers Terrel Bernard and Joe Andreessen are working through knee issues, but have not missed any time as a result. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb appears mostly unaffected by the thumb injury he picked up in Week 1.

Third-down running back Ty Johnson is the lone member of the group who has missed time due to his injury. Johnson strained his hamstring back on August 8. He was reportedly "close" to being available in Week 2. His back-to-back full participation efforts bode well for his Week 3 status.

Bills Ty Johnson runs through a gauntlet drill during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)

THURSDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) - DNP



DL Ed Oliver (hip) - LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) - LP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) - DNP

WEDNESDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) - LP



DL Ed Oliver (hip) - DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) - LP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) - DNP

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