Retired Bills’ QB takes ‘pride’ in construction of new Highmark Stadium
Any Ryan Fitzpatrick content seems to pique the interest of Buffalo Bills’ fans. How about him checking out their new home stadium?
As a member of Prime’s Thursday Night Football coverage for the NFL, Fitz got to visit his old stomping grounds with the Bills. And visiting the new Highmark Stadium was a perk of stopping back in a place he called home during his 17-year career.
”I feel an overwhelming sense of pride for what this building is going to represent for all of Buffalo,” said Fitzpatrick, who played for the Bills from 2009 to 2012. “And the thought that went into every little piece of this building. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it, and I cannot wait to get out here to attend a game."
The construction crew took Fitz on the route that a player may typically take on gameday. From the pregame family dining area to the Buffalo locker room, he was able to get a full-on tour.
Fitz was also able to stop down on the field and get an idea of what the gameday experience will be like. He believes it'll be a much different viewing experience than most NFL stadiums, and one that Bills Mafia should be highly enthused about.
RELATED: Josh Allen's unforgettable anniversary gift to parents after Bills' primetime victory
"Some of these stadiums are so massive, and those nosebleeds are so far away," Fitzpatrick said. "To me, that might be the best seat in the house."
As Buffalo looks like it's in the midst of an era of continuing to be an elite NFL team, we should expect more of Fitz covering the Bills on Thursday Night Football, especially once the new stadium opens in 2026.
We may not know who Buffalo will be hosting for those future games, but rest assured, the former Bills' QB will be there.
But his shirt? Probably not.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —