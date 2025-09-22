4 things Bills learned about Saints prior to Week 4 matchup in Orchard Park
While the Buffalo Bills got to sit back on a "mini bye" having played Thursday night, they got to see their Week 4 opponents play on Sunday.
Let's just say, the Bills' gaudy betting spread for their ensuing matchup with the New Orleans Saints is well earned. Of course, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the league at 3-0, but additionally, the Saints are 0-3 and are coming off a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
So, there's definitely a lot to glean from that and New Orleans' showing through three games.
1) Saints still run through AK41
Even in his age-30 season, Alvin Kamara is still one of the most utilized backs in football. Just in Week 3, he totaled 19 touches, following a combined 40 touches over the first two games.
Aside from his performance against the 49ers in Week 2, Kamara has been bottled up thus far. If the Bills are able to keep Kamara under wraps, NOLA could have a tough time offensively.
2) Saints could be tough to run on
Although James Cook has arguably looked like the best back in the NFL this season, New Orleans will be a lot tougher to run on than expected. The Saints have held their last two opponents under 100 yards rushing as a team.
Now, the Buffalo offensive line may have something to say about how well the Bills can run the ball in Week 4. Regardless, it looks like Josh Allen and the receiving corps may be leaned on even more against a fairly tough run defense.
3) Ratt-ling or Shough-ing?
Saints' starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has been a pleasant surprise with his play this season. But Week 3 was his toughest showing yet, He posted a season-low 41.9 QBR, threw his first interception of the year and was eventually replaced by rookie Tyler Shough in the fourth quarter.
It's not to say that Rattler is playing badly, but it does not help his case that he is now 0-9 as a starter.
There's still no word on if Rattler or Shough will be under center come Sunday, but it will be a piece to watch.
4) Joe Brady could stick it to team that missed out
Buffalo's offensive coordinator has to like his unit's chances of keeping things rolling against New Orleans. The Bills will face a Saints team that just allowed 44 points, as Buffalo is averaging 34.0 points and 425.3 yards per game.
But one storyline that may be forgotten is that Brady was slated to potentially take over as NOLA's next head coach. Ultimately, he withdrew his name for consideration to stick with the Bills, clearing way for Kellen Moore to land the gig.
Considering that, and the fact that he coached with the Saints from 2017 to 2018, Brady may be taking this matchup more personally than others.
