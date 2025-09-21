Scouting Buffalo Bills' Week 4 opponent on Sunday in Seattle
The Buffalo Bills' next opponent is in Seattle this week before trekking to Orchard Park for a non-conference matchup on September 28.
The New Orleans Saints look to avoid an 0-3 season start on the road against the Seahawks in Week 3.
Facing a NFC West team for the third week in a row, the Saints meet the Seattle Seahawks for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on September 21. It's one of four NFL games in Sunday's late-afternoon window.
Although it's an All-NFC matchup, CBS will carry the Saints at Seahawks. Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty will call the game live.
The Saints opened the season with back-to-back home losses in the Superdome. With Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback, New Orleans lost one-score games to the NFC West's Arizona Cardinal and San Francisco 49ers. While Rattler has a 65.0 completion percentage and a 3:0 TD:INT ratio, the young signal caller averages a puny 5.3 yards per pass attempt.
While the Saints have been relatively even with their two opponents in terms of yardage gained, they are allowing the opposition to convert 50 percent of third-down opportunities. They are also averaging 10 penalties per outing.
New Orleans averages 2.0 touchdowns per game while the Bills have 12 touchdowns over their first three weeks. Saints' electrifying running back Alvin Kamara and explosive wide receiver Chris Olave has combined for only one TD thus far.
The last time the Bills faced the Saints was on Thanksgiving 2021. Buffalo cruised to a 31-6 victory on the road. The Saints posted a 47-10 win in their most-recent visit to Orchard Park in 2017, which was Sean McDermott's first season as Bills' head coach.
The Saints are a 7-point underdog to Seattle on the Sunday morning betting line. In other words, the oddsmakers are suggesting that New Orleans will be 0-3 when it visits the 3-0 Bills in Week 4.
