Possible reasons behind Bills hosting tryout players to begin Week 4

Along with signing offensive lineman Nick Broeker to the practice squad, the Bills hosted several players during a Monday workout.

Alex Brasky

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina linebacker Power Echols (LB07) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina linebacker Power Echols (LB07) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Before the Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Nick Broeker to their practice squad on Monday, several other players joined Broeker for an early-Week-4 tryout, per the league’s transaction wire.

Linebacker Keonta Jenkins sustained a leg injury during this past week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, which may have led to the Bills hosting three linebackers for Monday’s tryout. The list included Power Echols, K.C. Ossai, two players who went undrafted in 2025, and 2023 UDFA Otis Reese.

The extent of Jenkins’ injury was unknown as of this past Friday, when Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media from One Bills Dr. But if he is to miss significant time, that would open the door for Buffalo to potentially sign one of the LBs that participated in Monday's workout.

K.C. Ossai
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (48) makes a catch against Houston Texans linebacker K.C. Ossai (47) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jenkins was elevated from the team’s practice squad in Weeks 2 and 3, playing 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps during wins over the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He is currently one of two linebackers on the Bills’ practice squad, the other being Jimmy Ciarlo.

Along with Broeker, a former Bills seventh-round pick, two other linemen were welcomed to Orchard Park on Monday — offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze and offensive guard Kyle Hergel, both 2024 undrafted free agents.

Otis Reese
Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Otis Reese IV (41) walks off the field during training camp / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Neither player is likely to be signed by the Bills, as the team settled on Broeker as their replacement for former practice squad member Dan Feeney, who they lost when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to their 53-man roster ahead of Week 3.

