Bills use gameday elevations for Ed Oliver, Matt Milano insurance vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills made the obvious moves on Thursday afternoon, using their two practice squad gameday elevations for a defensive tackle and linebacker.
For the second week in a row, the Bills called up defensive tackle Zion Logue and rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins. It makes both players available for the September 18 primetime affair against the Miami Dolphins.
With starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver remaining sidelined due to an ankle sprain, Buffalo has only three healthy defensive tackles on their active 53-man roster, so Logue provides a fourth piece for the rotation. He joins veteran DaQuan Jones along with rookies TJ Sanders and Deone Walker.
The 24-year-old Logue, a 2024 sixth-round draft choice, made two appearances for the Bills last year after being plucked off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. This past Sunday, he accounted for one-half sack and one pass deflection over 16 defensive snaps against the New York Jets.
The need for Jenkins as an insurance policy became even greater this week with starter Matt Milano unavailable to a pectoral injury sustained in the win over the Jets. Jenkins, who joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent this past May, appeared strictly on special teams during his September 14 debut, logging 14 reps.
After Thursday, Logue and Jenkins are eligible for elevation only once more before Buffalo must sign them to the 53-man roster.
It's unknown if the Bills will again be without backup linebacker Shaq Thompson. After missing the Week 2 game due a hamstring injury, the veteran carries a questionable designation into Thursday evening.
The Bills and the Dolphins will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET in a Prime Video exclusive at Highmark Stadium.
