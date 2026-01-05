Bills surprising road favorites in Wild Card against NFL's hottest team

A lot has changed since the Buffalo Bills last played the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs. Tyrod Taylor vs. Blake Bortles ring any bells, Bills Mafia?

That forgettable quarterback duel ended in a 10-3 Jags win in the Wild Card round of the 2017 AFC Playoffs. Bigger stars will be on the field and more points are expected to be scored when the Bills and Josh Allen travel to EverBank Stadium next weekend to face Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.

And, according to the early odds at FanDuel, the Bills are getting plenty of respect.

The Jags finished 13-4, are the AFC South champs and are the No. 2 seed. They are the NFL's hottest team, carrying an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. They haven't lost since Nov. 9. During their streak they have averaged 34 points a game, and blew out the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos by 14 points three weeks ago. They went 7-2 at home, with wins over the playoff-bound Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. The only teams to win in Jacksonville were the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, the best two teams in the NFC.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Add it all up and - somehow — the Bills are actually favored by 1.5 points. Buffalo and the Rams (by a whopping 10.5 at Carolina) are the only two road favorites on Wild Card Weekend.

The line is an obvious sign of respect of the Bills, who finished their season Sunday by closing Highmark Stadium with 35-8 shellacking of the hapless New York Jets. Buffalo did thrash the Jags in 2024 by a score of 47-10, but everyone expects a closer game next weekend.

The Bills are 0-2 against Jacksonville in the postseason, with the 2017 season loss and a stinging defeat at home in Jim Kelly's last game at the end of the 1995 season.

Tyrod Taylor | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

