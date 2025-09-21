How many times have the Bills started 4-0 and how did those seasons end?
The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 after a win on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. That means they'll have a few extra days to prepare for the New Orleans Saints, who are expected to contend for the No. 1 overall pick.
No game is an easy win, but the Bills are going to be heavily-favored. If they pull off the win, they'll be 4-0 for the 10th time in franchise history.
Let's check out what happened in each of those seasons.
1964: 12-2, AFL Champions
The Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but they do have two championships during their AFL stint. The first was in 1964 as quarterback Jack Kemp led them to a 12-2 record and knocked off the San Diego Chargers in the title game.
1965: 10-3-1, AFL Champions
Kemp again led the Bills to double-digit wins, this time going 10-3-1. They won the AFL title once again, becoming back-to-back champions after knocking off the Chargers again.
1975: 8-6 missed playoffs
In 1975, the Bills were the No. 1 offense, led by O.J. Simpson who had 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns, but their defense struggled throughout the season. That led to a 4-6 end to their season, which left them on the outside of the playoff picture.
1980: 11-5, lost in Divisional Round
The Bills made the playoffs in 1980 led by running back Joe Cribbs, who had 1,185 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Once in the postseason, they met with the Chargers, who were able to send Buffalo home early.
1988: 12-4, lost in AFC Championship
Third-year quarterback Jim Kelly and rookie running back Thurman Thomas led the Bills to a 12-4 campaign, which was the start of their dominant AFC run.
Buffalo defeated the Houston Oilers in the Divisional Round, but were handed a loss by the Cincinnati Bengals.
1991: 13-3, lost Super Bowl XXVI
After losing to the New York Giants following the 1990 season, the Bills went into 1991 determined to get back to the big game. That's what they did, but their hopes were dashed again with Washington securing the win.
1992: 11-5, lost Super Bowl XXVII
Once again the runners-up, the Bills started 1992 with a 4-0 record. This time, they won 11 and were back in the Super Bowl. That was when Kelly was injured after just seven passes and the Dallas Cowboys ran away with the title, 52-17.
2008: 7-9 missed playoffs
In 2008, the Bills were shot out of a cannon. Marshawn Lynch was in his second season and had 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, the duo of Trent Edwards and J.P. Losman led to offensive struggled and they went 3-9 the rest of the way.
2020: 13-3, lost in AFC Championship
The most recent 4-0 start for Buffalo was in 2020. Josh Allen threw for 35 touchdown passes, leading Buffalo to the second-best offense in the league. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs but ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
