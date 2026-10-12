Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 5 Matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills suffered a difficult loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4. It was their first loss of the year and sends them into Week 5 with a record of 3-1.
Buffalo will have its hands full as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, a franchise that’s expected to compete for a Super Bowl. A win would re-establish the Bills as a contender but a loss would take them out of first place in the AFC East thanks to New England possessing the tiebreaker.
For the Rams, they’re off to a slow 2-2 start and need a win to keep within range of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. There’s a lot at stake for both teams, making for some intriguing football. That said, let’s take a look at who will call the action, who will lead the officiating crew, and what uniforms each team will wear.
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Announcers
With this game being on Monday Night Football, the Bills will have one of the top announce teams in the league calling the action with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. They will also have two sideline reporters with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge bringing us updates from the field.
Play-by-play: Joe Buck
Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge
Referees for Week 5 Bills vs. Rams
Scott Novak will be the head referee for Buffalo’s matchup with the Rams. Novak has been in the NFL since 2014 and took over as a referee in 2019. His crew is calling penalties at a high rate this season, averaging 22 per game with just 44.32% going against the home team.
Referee: Scott Novak
Umpire: Mike Morton
Down Judge: Brian Sakowski
Line Judge: Mark Stewart
Field Judge: John Jenkins
Side Judge: Don Willard
Back Judge: Tony Josselyn
Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 5
Buffalo will go into this game with their all-white alternates. The helmet, jersey, and pants will all be the same color, which is one of their more impressive looks.
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Los Angeles Rams uniform combination for Week 5
The Rams will be in their home blue uniforms with their yellow pants. It’s hard to see this style and not be reminded of their early days in L.A. before heading to St. Louis for a while. It’s a solid look all around and gives us a great uniform matchup.
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Yellow
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.