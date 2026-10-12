Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 5 Matchup vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills suffered a difficult loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4. It was their first loss of the year and sends them into Week 5 with a record of 3-1.

Buffalo will have its hands full as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, a franchise that’s expected to compete for a Super Bowl. A win would re-establish the Bills as a contender but a loss would take them out of first place in the AFC East thanks to New England possessing the tiebreaker.

For the Rams, they’re off to a slow 2-2 start and need a win to keep within range of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. There’s a lot at stake for both teams, making for some intriguing football. That said, let’s take a look at who will call the action, who will lead the officiating crew, and what uniforms each team will wear.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Announcers

Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this game being on Monday Night Football, the Bills will have one of the top announce teams in the league calling the action with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. They will also have two sideline reporters with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge bringing us updates from the field.

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge

Referees for Week 5 Bills vs. Rams

NFL referee Scott Novak during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Novak will be the head referee for Buffalo’s matchup with the Rams. Novak has been in the NFL since 2014 and took over as a referee in 2019. His crew is calling penalties at a high rate this season, averaging 22 per game with just 44.32% going against the home team.

Referee: Scott Novak

Umpire: Mike Morton

Down Judge: Brian Sakowski

Line Judge: Mark Stewart

Field Judge: John Jenkins

Side Judge: Don Willard

Back Judge: Tony Josselyn

Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 5

Buffalo Bills DT Deone Walker reacts to getting a sack with OLB Greg Rousseau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo will go into this game with their all-white alternates. The helmet, jersey, and pants will all be the same color, which is one of their more impressive looks.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Los Angeles Rams uniform combination for Week 5

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford takes a snap against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams will be in their home blue uniforms with their yellow pants. It’s hard to see this style and not be reminded of their early days in L.A. before heading to St. Louis for a while. It’s a solid look all around and gives us a great uniform matchup.

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Yellow

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