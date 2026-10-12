Is DJ Moore Playing Tonight? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice For Bills WR in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills once again have a question mark in wide receiver DJ Moore ahead of the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore has been battling a shoulder injury for weeks now. He first came down with the issue in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, and it was later diagnosed as an AC joint sprain.

Then, in Week 4, Moore re-aggravated the injury, which forced him to leave a game early for the second time this season.

This week, Moore was able to log just a single limited practice and he carries a questionable tag into Monday night. Here's what we know about his chances of suiting up.

Is DJ Moore playing tonight?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts to his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't have a concrete answer on Moore yet, but the fact that he was able to log at least a limited practice before getting the questionable tag gives some hope.

In the week prior, Moore did not take part in a single full practice, yet he was able to go. However, the difference is that Moore practiced three times on a limited basis.

Earlier in the week, head coach Joe Brady said he believes Moore has a chance to go, and if Moore feels up to playing, he will.

“DJ’s a competitor.. He’s going to do literally everything he can to be out there.. We owe it to him, if he feels he can play... then we’re gonna roll with that,” Brady said.

As is the case with all players, Moore is going to want to play, and with it looking like the decision will be his, we predict he suits up.

DJ Moore fantasy advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a tough one for fantasy football owners if Moore is active.

Moore has been productive when he's been able to stay in the lineup, but he has also exited early on two occasions this year.

With Moore not being at 100% and coming off a game in which he re-aggravated his injury, the risk of him exiting before the game finishes once again is very high.

It's understandable if fantasy owners want to roll him out there given what we have seen out of Moore in the two games he has finished, but it's hard to suggest him as a starting option with so much risk involved.

If possible, find another solution at wide receiver, even if Moore ends up being active on Monday night. Keon Coleman actually presents a viable starting option after he has ranked as WR19 overall since Week 2, according to Fantasy Pros.

Verdict: Sit Moore, start Coleman

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