Two Winners & Three Losers From Bills' Inexcusable Week 4 Loss vs. Patriots

Week 3 was an ugly win for the Buffalo Bills, as they held off the Los Angeles Chargers. Week 4 wound up being an ugly loss as they again played sloppily, but the New England Patriots took advantage.

Despite being short-staffed on defense, the Patriots made life tough on Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense. Even worse was the way the Bills' defense played. Drake Maye came into this game with one touchdown and six interceptions, but threw three touchdowns and one pick (and that interception wasn't his fault).

That all added up to a 29-26 win for the Patriots as they improved to 2-2 while Buffalo fell to 3-1. With the game behind us, let's see who stood out as winners and losers for the Bills.

Loser: Maxwell Hairston, CB

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was trying to preserve a three-point lead in the third quarter, and they appeared to have shut the Patriots down on third-and-goal when the defensive line crashed on Maye. New England got a fresh set of downs, however, with Maxwell Hairston being flagged for holding. Making matters worse, Hairston was beaten for the touchdown on a fade pass to Doubs a couple of plays later, allowing New England to go up 21-17.

He had a mistake earlier in the drive as well, when he gave Doubs a massive cushion on a fourth-and-three play, allowing the Patriots to extend the drive.

Winner: Dee Alford, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo signed Dee Alford this offseason, looking for a defensive back capable of playing the slot. While he's done that job well, he made his first big play of the season for the Bills on Sunday.

With the game tied at 14 near the end of the half, Alford made a heads-up interception. Romeo Doubs had his hands on the ball, but as he was going to the ground, he rolled, and the ball popped up in the air. Alford ended up with the pick, setting up a field goal that gave them a narrow 17-14 lead at halftime.

Loser: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wasn't the ideal game from Josh Allen. He had trouble moving the ball consistently against a banged-up New England defense. He finished with 253 yards and a touchdown pass, and added another touchdown on the ground. Still, he had just four yards rushing and threw a crucial interception at the end of the game that allowed the Patriots to run out the clock. This was the second week in a row where Allen had some questionable decisions, and he needs to get right before they face the Los Angeles Rams next week on Monday Night Football.

Winner: Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With D.J. Moore again dealing with a shoulder injury, the Bills needed Keon Coleman to step up once again. He's continued his solid campaign, with his best catch coming early in the fourth quarter. Facing a critical third-and-six, Josh Allen threw a 50-50 ball to Coleman, who was covered by Kindle Vildor. The ball was batted in the air, and somehow, Coleman remained focused and snatched it out of the air.

How did Keon Coleman make this catch?? 😱 pic.twitter.com/cjEcjGJvGb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026

That 21-yard play put them in field goal range, and even though the drive stalled, the Bills cut the lead to 21-20, something they wouldn't have done if not for Coleman. As if that wasn't enough, Coleman also caught the go-ahead touchdown, catching a 34-yarder from Allen.

Loser: Khalil Shakir, WR

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers looked fine for Khalil Shakir, who had 82 yards on seven receptions. The problem is that he fumbled the ball away late in the first half. With the game tied at 14, Keon Coleman caught a 22-yard pass to move the ball into New England territory. On the very next play, Shakir had an eight-yard reception, but fumbled it away. That was one of two turnovers on the day and both were crucial in the loss.

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