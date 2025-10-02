Bills' injury report contains three rookie contributors with new issues
One day after fifth-round rookie tight end Jackson Hawes landed on the Buffalo Bills' injury report, two more rookies joined their fellow draftee.
Second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders and sixth-round cornerback Dorian Strong increased the numbers of names on the injury report to eight players on Thursday in Orchard Park.
Strong, listed with a neck injury, was one of two players who were non-participants. Linebacker Dorian Williams, who is also a new addition this week due to a knee issue, did not practice for the second day in a row.
Sanders, who also has a knee problem, was one of five limited participants as the Bills prepare to host the New England Patriots for the Week 5 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The aforementioned Hawes was limited for the second day in a row due to an ankle problem. It's still unclear if the injury occurred during Wednesday's practice or stems from the September 28 win over the New Orleans Saints. All three rookies appeared in the Week 4 victory with Hawes logging 31 offensive snaps.
The Sanders injury accentuates the Bills' current depth concerns on the defensive line's interior. Buffalo, which carries only four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, has been operating one-man down since Week 2 due to veteran Ed Oliver's ankle injury. With DeWayne Carter done for the season, the Bills have been relying on practice squad elevations to get by on gamedays.
The good news is that Oliver has gotten closer to returning. He practiced, albeit on a limited basis, for the second straight day. While addressing reporters on Wednesday, Oliver was unsure about his status for Sunday.
"Just day to day," said Oliver. "We're taking steps in the right direction."
Starting linebacker Matt Milano and franchise right tackle Spencer Brown, both of whom were unavailable in the Week 4 win, are also making progress.
Dealing with a pectoral injury, Milano, who has been on the shelf since the beginning of Week 3, was a limited participant on Thursday after returning to the practice field Wednesday. Brown, who tweaked his calf against the Miami Dolphins on September 18, was also limited.
Following veteran rest on Wednesday, defensive end Joey Bosa returned to full participation on Thursday.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)
THURSDAY
CB Dorian Strong (neck) — DNP
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
WEDNESDAY
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited
