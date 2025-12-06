What Darnell Savage signing means for Bills' defense moving forward

The Buffalo Bills secondary looks a little different after the team claimed Darnell Savage Jr. off waivers from the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders waived Savage earlier this week, per his request, in order to allow him to play for a Super Bowl contender like the Bills. Former Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. spoke highly of Savage when the team acquired him earlier this season.

"And now that we have [S Darnell] Savage here, [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator] Jason Simmons had Savage in Green Bay, and I remember when he first got him, he called me, he's like, man, this dude is the smartest rookie I've ever had," Whitt Jr. said.

"And so, when he got here a couple days ago, we have our concept teaching that we put on our iPad. He was popping off our defense because he had gone through our film already. And so, or the concept tapes. So, he's extremely smart guy and so hopefully he can grasp it soon and so we can get him out there.”

Savage brings experience, high IQ

Savage, 28, came into the league as the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played his first five seasons with the Green Bay Packers before signing a three-year deal in free agency with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 campaign.

After 13 appearances last season and two in 2025, the Jaguars released Savage and wanted to go in a different direction. That led to the Commanders bringing him in to help their secondary, which took a hit with injuries early in the season.

For a Bills team in need of some veteran help in the secondary, Savage is a sound acquisition this late in the season. He should be a plug-and-play addition that could be the difference between the Bills making the Super Bowl or sitting at home once again.

Savage is unlikely to play in the Bills' Week 14 matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, but a Week 15 debut against the New England Patriots could be in the cards.

