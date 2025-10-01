Three injured Bills starters return to practice ahead of Week 5 matchup with Patriots
The Buffalo Bills welcomed three injured starters back to the practice field on Wednesday, days ahead of a Week 5 divisional matchup with the New England Patriots.
Head coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday that defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Matt Milano, and offensive lineman Spencer Brown would all make their return to open the team’s week of practice, albeit in limited fashion, after each player was sidelined for Buffalo’s Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Oliver had been out since Week 2 due to an ankle injury he sustained during practice, when a teammate stepped on his foot during a team session. Milano sustained a pectoral injury midway through the team’s Week 2 meeting with the New York Jets and subsequently missed the team’s next two games due to the ailment. Brown dealt with a calf injury stemming from Buffalo’s Week 3 win over the Dolphins and was held out of game action in Week 4 vs. the Saints.
In Oliver’s absence, he has been replaced by rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker in the team’s starting lineup, while veteran DaQuan Jones has shifted from one-technique to three-technique DT in order to fill Oliver’s shoes. Dorian Williams took Milano’s place in the starting lineup beside captain Terrel Bernard, while Ray VanDemark filled in at right tackle this past week with Brown out. Williams missed practice on Wednesday due to a leg injury, per McDermott.
It remains unclear if any of the three players returning from injury will be available to suit up and play this weekend against New England.
Oliver and Milano’s return to the game day roster would aid an underperforming Bills’ defense, particularly against the run. Buffalo has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league this season (164.3), including 189 yards rushing on 5.6 yards per carry against the Saints this past week.
Even with Brown out this past week, the Bills’ offensive line performed well, paving the way for a third-straight 100-plus-yard rushing game from running back James Cook. Buffalo is leading the league with 163.5 yards rushing per game this season.
