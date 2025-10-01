Bills' mixed injury report reveals new issue for acclaimed rookie tight end
The Buffalo Bills' first Week 5 injury report revealed mixed news on Wednesday with an October 5 primetime affair looming.
First, for the good, all three Bills' starters who missed the September 28 win due to injuries were participants at practice in Orchard Park. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Spencer Brown all practiced on limited basis.
"A bunch of guys that are improving that will be limited today," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
On the downside, however, linebacker Dorian Williams, who has started in place of Milano, was a non-participant on Wednesday due to a "leg issue." He came out for 11 snaps during the Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Although his name was not mentioned prior to practice, rookie tight end Jackson Hawes popped up on the injury report with an ankle problem. His limited status suggests the injury could've occurred on Wednesday, forcing him off the field at some point.
The 6-foot-4 Hawes, a fifth-round draft pick, has been Buffalo's top rookie performer through four weeks. Last time out, he registered more snaps than both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.
Oliver, who had his ankle stepped on during preparations for Week 2, has been out the longest. Milano suffered a pectoral injury during the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, but has apparently avoided any serious trouble. Both were back on the practice field for the first time in multiple weeks as the Bills prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Meanwhile, Brown tweaked his calf against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but he remained in the game for the duration. The bookend was questionable for the Week 4 home matchup against New Orleans, and the Bills opted to play it safe by starting backup Ryan Van Demark.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)
WEDNESDAY
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited
