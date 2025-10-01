Bills Central

Bills' mixed injury report reveals new issue for acclaimed rookie tight end

The Buffalo Bills welcomed three starters back to practice, but were without two contributors dealing with newfound issues.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) and safety Jonas Sanker (33) during the third quarter
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) and safety Jonas Sanker (33) during the third quarter / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' first Week 5 injury report revealed mixed news on Wednesday with an October 5 primetime affair looming.

First, for the good, all three Bills' starters who missed the September 28 win due to injuries were participants at practice in Orchard Park. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Spencer Brown all practiced on limited basis.

"A bunch of guys that are improving that will be limited today," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

On the downside, however, linebacker Dorian Williams, who has started in place of Milano, was a non-participant on Wednesday due to a "leg issue." He came out for 11 snaps during the Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Although his name was not mentioned prior to practice, rookie tight end Jackson Hawes popped up on the injury report with an ankle problem. His limited status suggests the injury could've occurred on Wednesday, forcing him off the field at some point.

The 6-foot-4 Hawes, a fifth-round draft pick, has been Buffalo's top rookie performer through four weeks. Last time out, he registered more snaps than both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

Matt Milano FR
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) recovers after fumble by New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (not pictured) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Oliver, who had his ankle stepped on during preparations for Week 2, has been out the longest. Milano suffered a pectoral injury during the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, but has apparently avoided any serious trouble. Both were back on the practice field for the first time in multiple weeks as the Bills prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Brown tweaked his calf against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but he remained in the game for the duration. The bookend was questionable for the Week 4 home matchup against New Orleans, and the Bills opted to play it safe by starting backup Ryan Van Demark.

Spencer Brown
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the first quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)

WEDNESDAY
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP

RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited

