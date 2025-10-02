Bills Central

8 Bills' player awards through season's first quarter

Which Bills' players have earned superlatives through the first four weeks of the season?

Colin Richey

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are one quarter of the way through their regular season journey, currently joining the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL.

Through four weeks of the season, who is on pace to win team awards by the time the year concludes?

MVP: Josh Allen

The reigning league MVP, and an early favorite to win the award again this year, Allen is an easy pick for team MVP through four games. 964 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns (to just one interception), a 70.2 completion percentage, and 81.3 QBR, along with 159 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground have shown that Allen isn't slowing down his historic production rates anytime soon.

Josh Allen
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a pass for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Offensive Player of the Year: James Cook

Another award winner that should be inarguable, Cook is closer to MVP than anyone else is to OPOY. Since receiving his four-year extension from Brandon Beane, Cook has taken his game to another level in 2025. He's totaled over 100 scrimmage yards and at least one TD in every game this season, bringing his current totals to 401 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards, and a league-leading five rushing touchdowns.

James Cook
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive Player of the Year: Joey Bosa

This one is much tougher to award, with Buffalo's defense struggling through the first quarter of the season. However, Bosa has been a bright spot, recording two sacks and four forced fumbles. Look for Ed Oliver or Matt Milano to fight for this award once they return from injury.

Joey Bosa
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) causes a fumble on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jackson Hawes

Hawes has proved to be a gem of a fifth-round pick, already recording 108 offensive snaps as Buffalo's TE3 while taking over Alec Anderson's role as the sixth offensive lineman in jumbo sets. His excellence as a blocker has greatly helped Buffalo's dominant rushing attack. Meanwhile, the rookie has also shown he's capable of producing in the passing game, securing a catch in each game so far this season, including a clutch 29 yard reception against the Ravens and TD against the Dolphins.

Jackson Hawes
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Deone Walker

Another Day 3 hit for Brandon Beane, Walker has been able to use his 6-foot-6, 345 pound frame to dominate the line of scrimmage. Showing flashes at both 1-tech and 3-tech, the Kentucky product has recorded two pressures and five defensive stops, illustrating his ability to get off blocks quickly and disrupt the run.

Deone Walker
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Most Improved: Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is finally enjoying his breakout that fans were desperately waiting for. The former first round pick has tallied 179 yards and a career-high three touchdowns through just four games, currently on pace for 761 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Dalton Kincaid
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Best Unit: Offensive Line

Buffalo has been able to depend on their offensive line once again this season, repeating as one of the best pass blocking and run blocking units in the NFL through four weeks. The OL is third in pass block win rate (74%) and first in run block win rate (77%) per ESPN.

David Edwards, O'Cyrus Torrence, Josh Alle
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets pass protection from Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) and Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Underrated Signing: Matt Prater

Prater's submission for the award comes in much later than expected, signing with the Bills' practice squad on September 4 before being elevated to replace the injured Tyler Bass for Week 1. Four games later, and Prater has exceed expectations, making 8/9 field goals and 13/13 extra points, including the game-winning kick in Week 1 against the Ravens to complete Buffalo's improbable comeback.

Matt Prater
Bills Matt Prater is hoisted on the teams shoulders after his field goal put the Bills ahead 41-40 to beat the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

