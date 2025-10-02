8 Bills' player awards through season's first quarter
The Buffalo Bills are one quarter of the way through their regular season journey, currently joining the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL.
Through four weeks of the season, who is on pace to win team awards by the time the year concludes?
MVP: Josh Allen
The reigning league MVP, and an early favorite to win the award again this year, Allen is an easy pick for team MVP through four games. 964 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns (to just one interception), a 70.2 completion percentage, and 81.3 QBR, along with 159 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground have shown that Allen isn't slowing down his historic production rates anytime soon.
Offensive Player of the Year: James Cook
Another award winner that should be inarguable, Cook is closer to MVP than anyone else is to OPOY. Since receiving his four-year extension from Brandon Beane, Cook has taken his game to another level in 2025. He's totaled over 100 scrimmage yards and at least one TD in every game this season, bringing his current totals to 401 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards, and a league-leading five rushing touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Joey Bosa
This one is much tougher to award, with Buffalo's defense struggling through the first quarter of the season. However, Bosa has been a bright spot, recording two sacks and four forced fumbles. Look for Ed Oliver or Matt Milano to fight for this award once they return from injury.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jackson Hawes
Hawes has proved to be a gem of a fifth-round pick, already recording 108 offensive snaps as Buffalo's TE3 while taking over Alec Anderson's role as the sixth offensive lineman in jumbo sets. His excellence as a blocker has greatly helped Buffalo's dominant rushing attack. Meanwhile, the rookie has also shown he's capable of producing in the passing game, securing a catch in each game so far this season, including a clutch 29 yard reception against the Ravens and TD against the Dolphins.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Deone Walker
Another Day 3 hit for Brandon Beane, Walker has been able to use his 6-foot-6, 345 pound frame to dominate the line of scrimmage. Showing flashes at both 1-tech and 3-tech, the Kentucky product has recorded two pressures and five defensive stops, illustrating his ability to get off blocks quickly and disrupt the run.
Most Improved: Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid is finally enjoying his breakout that fans were desperately waiting for. The former first round pick has tallied 179 yards and a career-high three touchdowns through just four games, currently on pace for 761 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Best Unit: Offensive Line
Buffalo has been able to depend on their offensive line once again this season, repeating as one of the best pass blocking and run blocking units in the NFL through four weeks. The OL is third in pass block win rate (74%) and first in run block win rate (77%) per ESPN.
Most Underrated Signing: Matt Prater
Prater's submission for the award comes in much later than expected, signing with the Bills' practice squad on September 4 before being elevated to replace the injured Tyler Bass for Week 1. Four games later, and Prater has exceed expectations, making 8/9 field goals and 13/13 extra points, including the game-winning kick in Week 1 against the Ravens to complete Buffalo's improbable comeback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —