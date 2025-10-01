How has Buffalo Bills' rookie class performed through four weeks?
The Buffalo Bills are one quarter of the way through their regular season, with several rookies exceeding expectations, and others yet to see the field.
Through four weeks, here is the grade of every Bills rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1 — Maxwell Hairston: Incomplete
Buffalo's first round pick hasn't played a snap yet, due to a knee injury he suffered during training camp. He is eligible to be activated off of IR as early as this week, opening up a 21-day practice window for his return. In the meantime, Brandon Beane's top draft choice goes without a grade through the first quarter of the season.
Round 2 — T.J. Sanders: C+
Sanders hasn't popped on the stat sheet yet, even with ample opportunity thanks to the injury of Ed Oliver. Through four games, he's recorded six QB pressures, and several times has been a second away from recording his first NFL sack. Expect his production to increase as the season progresses.
Round 3 — Landon Jackson: D-
Jackson could receive an "incomplete" grade like Hairston. The difference is the Arkansas pass rusher has been healthy, and simply unable to earn a game jersey through four games, which is less than ideal for a Day 2 pick. 2025 will likely serve as a redshirt year for Jackson, who still possesses promising pass rush traits that Buffalo can develop into a serviceable player.
Round 4 — Deone Walker: A-
Walker has been a pleasant surprise through the first quarter of the season. Arguably the team's best rookie, the Kentucky product has shown flashes at both 1-tech and 3-tech, recording two pressures and five defensive stops. The 6-foot-6, 345 pound disruptor appears to be an answer to Buffalo's defensive line woes.
Round 5 — Jordan Hancock: D
Similar to Jackson, Hancock has struggled to earn a jersey on gameday, until his first appearance in Week 4 against the Saints. While he only played special teams, it's a step in the right direction for the Ohio State DB. For the near future, defensive snaps don't appear to be in the cards for Hancock, unless injuries forces him into a more prominent role.
Round 5 — Jackson Hawes: A
Hawes has been everything Buffalo could've hoped for with his selection. As advertised, he has excelled as a blocker while also showcasing his receiving skills with one reception in each game so far. Already registering 129 snaps on the season, the tight end has taken over Alec Anderson's role as the sixth offensive lineman, only he offers a much more prominent receiving threat, creating much more versatility in Buffalo's jumbo personnel packages.
Round 6 — Dorian Strong: B
Brandon Beane has done it again, finding another NFL-caliber cornerback in the sixth round, previously with Christian Benford, and now with Strong. While the Virginia Tech product still has a long way to go before reaching CB1 status like Benford, the rookie has performed admirably in his limited action. On the season, he's given up four receptions on five targets for 54 yards and no touchdowns per PFF.
Round 6 — Chase Lundt: C
Similar to Hancock, Lundt was active for his first game against the Saints, registering three snaps at left tackle at the end of the game. While he hasn't been on the field, he was not expected to pass Dion Dawkins or Spencer Brown on the depth chart. The fact that he made the 53 man roster is a promising sign for the UConn Husky's future development with OL coach Aaron Kromer.
Round 7 — Kaden Prather: F
The WR out of Maryland was waived due to injury on August 19, clearing waivers and reverting to IR the following day. A week later, Buffalo released Prather, ending his tenure with the Bills.
