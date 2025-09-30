Bills' Josh Allen makes big move up MVP rankings after victory over Saints
His nose has been bloodied and his Superman "hero ball" plays may have been muted, but through four weeks of the NFL season, Josh Allen is again playing at an MVP level. This week, in fact, Sports Illustrated labels him as the favorite to win the award for a repeat.
With Patrick Mahomes off to a slower-than-usual start and Lamar Jackson suddenly regressing, the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback is the clear frontrunner. His team is 4-0, he led a miraculous comeback over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and Sunday against the New Orleans Saints he converted the key third down with a trademark Allen run.
Allen is completing 70 percent of his passes, closing in on 1,000 yards and has a TD/INT ratio of 7/1.
"After years of playing hero ball, Josh Allen won the MVP last season and has risen to the top of the standings again when he no longer has to do it all by himself," writes SI in its weekly MVP rankings. "Make no mistake, Allen is still the heart and driver of the Bills, but life's a lot easier with a strong offensive line, electric running game and when Khalil Shakir breaks tackles to take a screen pass 43 yards to the house."
With his performance against the Saints, Allen jumped from No. 3 to No. 1, ahead of Justin Herbert, Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott. Interestingly, Bills' running back James Cook is listed as "honorable mention."
Says SI: "Allen has not been as prolific to this point as he has in the past, but he hasn't needed to be. When his team has needed him—whether it's a miraculous comeback against the Ravens in Week 1 or a crucial run on 3rd-and-5 in Week 4—he has stepped up. He's certainly benefitted from an easy schedule, but with other top early MVP candidates floundering this week, Allen rightfully moves to the top of the rankings."
