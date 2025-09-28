Bills Central

Fantasy Football experts predict Bills' James Cook will 'run wild' over Saints

Fantasy Football analysts are expecting a Buffalo Bills blowout win and a big day from running back James Cook against the New Orleans Saints.

Richie Whitt

Bills running back James Cook (4) runs against the Dolphins in Week 3.
Bills running back James Cook (4) runs against the Dolphins in Week 3. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In a mismatch of a game in which the Buffalo Bills are expected to be able to name their score, running back James Cook is predicted to run wild.

The undefeated Bills are favored by a whopping 16 points over the winless New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. A big part of the anticipated rout will be a Buffalo offense which has so far this season has been able to consistently run - and protect - the football.

Despite the lengthy contract dispute in training camp, Cook is quickly rounding into form. He has a rushing touchdown in all three games and in the last two, he has topped 100 yards. He's also caught nine passes for another 71 yards as one of quarterback Josh Allen's main weapons. Cook's four touchdowns on the ground lead the NFL .

In highlighting the most attractive matchups in Fantasy Football in Week 4, Sports Illustrated is suggesting owners start Cook against the Saints' shoddy defense.

Writes SI: "This blowout is a matter of time. I am extremely confident that the Bills will win by a large sum this week, leading them to be an extremely popular survivor pool pick. The Saints rank 31st in Run Block Win Rate, so expect Cook to run wild in the first half."

The only warning about Cook's stats against New Orleans is the possibility that he rests late in the game if it becomes a blowout. The Saints allowed two rushing touchdowns in last week's 44-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

Bills running back James Cook (4) scores a touchdown against the Dolphins
Bills running back James Cook (4) scores a touchdown against the Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.