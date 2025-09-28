Fantasy Football experts predict Bills' James Cook will 'run wild' over Saints
In a mismatch of a game in which the Buffalo Bills are expected to be able to name their score, running back James Cook is predicted to run wild.
The undefeated Bills are favored by a whopping 16 points over the winless New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. A big part of the anticipated rout will be a Buffalo offense which has so far this season has been able to consistently run - and protect - the football.
Despite the lengthy contract dispute in training camp, Cook is quickly rounding into form. He has a rushing touchdown in all three games and in the last two, he has topped 100 yards. He's also caught nine passes for another 71 yards as one of quarterback Josh Allen's main weapons. Cook's four touchdowns on the ground lead the NFL .
In highlighting the most attractive matchups in Fantasy Football in Week 4, Sports Illustrated is suggesting owners start Cook against the Saints' shoddy defense.
Writes SI: "This blowout is a matter of time. I am extremely confident that the Bills will win by a large sum this week, leading them to be an extremely popular survivor pool pick. The Saints rank 31st in Run Block Win Rate, so expect Cook to run wild in the first half."
The only warning about Cook's stats against New Orleans is the possibility that he rests late in the game if it becomes a blowout. The Saints allowed two rushing touchdowns in last week's 44-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks.
