Doubt building as Buffalo Bills' rookie CB remains on IR
It doesn’t appear as if Maxwell Hairston will return from injury anytime soon.
The Buffalo Bills’ first-round rookie cornerback remains on Injured Reserve after the team elected to leave his 21-day practice window closed on Wednesday, the first day that he and a few others were eligible to return from IR.
The decision leaves Hairston's potential return to game-day action in doubt for the foreseeable future.
Hairston was placed on IR before the regular season began due to a knee injury he sustained during training camp. He, along with kicker Tyler Bass (groin/hip), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (concussion), and practice-squad wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), have been out for the first four weeks of the year.
While the Bills were permitted to welcome back each player to practice this week, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Wednesday that all of the aforementioned players would remain on the mend.
Bills fans were hoping the rookie would return as soon as he was allowed by rule. Instead, it seems the team is in favor of taking things slowly with its prized draft pick.
In Hairston’s absence, CB Tre’Davious White and Dorian Strong have served in the starting role opposite Christian Benford. But the duo, particularly White, has offered mixed results through three starts. During a Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins, White gave up a few critical receptions to Dolphins pass catchers, finishing the game allowing four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown to Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per NFL Pro.
The rookie offers a higher upside than White does in coverage. But with Hairston having the start of his rookie season delayed due to injury, the Bills may feel it’s too late for the first-year cornerback to be injected into the Buffalo secondary this year. Last season, we saw safety Cole Bishop relegated to a backup role after he sustained a preseason injury that slowed his progress. Perhaps, the Bills are taking a similar tack with Hairston this season.
It remains to be seen whether Hairston, or the other players on IR for that matter, will return in the days or weeks to come. But the fact that the rookie did not return to practice as soon as he was permitted does not bode well for his immediate future.
