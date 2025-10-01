NFL analyst predicts Bills will get to 11-0 and be last unbeaten team
After the way they lollygagged past the hapless New Orleans Saints last week, it feels way cart-before-the-horse to start dreaming about an undefeated season for the Buffalo Bills. Or does it?
As we previously documented, the Bills are favored by oddsmakers in every game this season. They are 4-0, and projected to win Sunday night's "White Out" game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium by a touchdown.
That would get them to 5-0, and CBS Sports predicts that's only the beginning of tantalizing streak to begin the season.
CBS predicts the Bills will be the NFL's last unbeaten team, and will go 11-0 before a Week 13 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their only other realistic chance to lose a game? Week 17 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Buffalo doesn't play a team with a winning record until it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.
"The Bills are perhaps playing the best brand of football in the NFL this season," writes CBS, which may have missed the lethargic 31-19 victory over the Saints. "However, they could meet their match in Week 13 at the Steelers, the current AFC North division leaders with a 3-1 record. The Steelers have All-Pros at both edge rusher (T.J. Watt) and defensive tackle (Cam Heyward), which could make life somewhat more difficult for Josh Allen. Plus, if there's anyone who can end the Bills' streak of 26 games in a row without losing the turnover battle, including the postseason, it's Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That could be a lethal combination for the Bills' undefeated season."
The Bills have the NFL's No. 2 offense and No. 1 pass defense. If they do take an 11-0 record into the Nov. 30 against Rodgers and the Steelers it will be hyped like a Super Bowl.
The last team to go undefeated in the regular season was the 2007 Patriots, and the only team to finish a perfect season was the 1972 Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles have also started 4-0, but CBS projects them to only get to 8-0 before a Week 10 loss at the Green Bay Packers.
