Bills' fifth-round gem continues dominant start, topping rookie team
By all accounts, Jackson Hawes is having a dominant start to his rookie season for the Buffalo Bills, even if it's in an unconventional manner.
In reality, Hawes is third in the pecking order as a receiving threat for the Bills' tight ends behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. But despite that, and the fact that he only has four receptions for 54 yards on the season, he's making his presence felt as a blocking TE.
According to PFF, his run-blocking grade ranks among the top five in the NFL among TEs. He continues to be a pleasant surprise and bright spot for Buffalo in what is looked at as a highly-regarded rookie crop for the Bills.
Hawes, who holds a 90.7 grade through five games, has his grade boosted by an 82.6 grade in the Sunday Night Football loss to the Patriots. It's also lifted by the fact that he's caught all four of his targets on the year, including one touchdown and he's garnered a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.
In the New England game, he also had an 84.3 grade in gap scheme runs, 76.2 grade in zone runs, which both ranked top-five in the NFL, in addition to zero pressures and a 73.9 pass-blocking grade.
"The Georgia Tech product remains the NFL's highest-graded rookie entering Week 6," said PFF's NFL Contributor Lauren Gray. "He ranks fourth at the position overall in PFF run-blocking grade (78.6), with 46.5 percent of his snaps coming in zone schemes, where he owns an 81.4 PFF run-blocking grade (fifth best). Hawes has yet to surrender any pressure in pass protection, earning a 79.0 PFF pass-blocking grade (seventh best)."
Hawes has really caught the eye of pundits across the league. So much so, it's indicative of how much more Buffalo can go 11, 12, or 13 personnel, rather than bringing in a sixth offensive lineman.
If he keeps this play going, Hawes will continue to see snaps on the field. Even if that doesn't mean he's hauling in loads of targets from Josh Allen.
