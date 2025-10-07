Rare loss not enough to drop Bills in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings
The Buffalo Bills made too many mistakes to overcome against the New England Patriots.
There were three giveaways, only one takeaway, quarterback Josh Allen failed to identify open receivers at key moments, and the defense let Drake Maye have his way on the final drive.
The result was a 23-20 loss that dropped the Bills to 4-1 overall. Still, the Bills, who lost a regular season home game for the first time since November 2023, remain amongst the NFL's elite in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings.
Buffalo retained its No. 2 overall ranking despite the loss with only the Detroit Lions (4-1) standing higher.
"I’m not sure about you, but I have a newfound amount of respect for Josh Allen, who appears to call an opponent a horrible name, but does so after he removes the helmet protecting him from any real consequences. He may have gotten himself into trouble by rumbling into needless run situations against a Patriots team that was equipped to handle it defensively, but that may just be his style." —Conor Orr
The unseated No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles dropped to the third spot after suffering a Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who came in at No. 4.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-1) are second to the Bills amongst AFC teams, ranking No. 5 overall.
The Bills have upcoming home games scheduled against both the Eagles and the Buccaneers, but they hope to have some things cleaned up by then.
"Like anything, we can do a better job overall, you know, coaching, playing. It's never just one area. It's never just coverage or just rush," said head coach Sean McDermott. "It's a shared deal there. I thought the quarterback extended some plays and made some good throws, and we've got to make more plays on the ball overall as a defense."
Meanwhile, the offense failed to score at least 30 points for the first time this season. Josh Allen threw a costly interception in the red zone, but he still accounted for three touchdowns.
