Buffalo Bills' second-year WR benched against Patriots due to 'coach's discipline'
Keon Coleman was curiously sidelined for the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive series during this past Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. And on Monday, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed the reason why.
Coleman was benched due to a “coach’s discipline,” per McDermott, making it the second time in the WR’s two-year career that he has been benched for disciplinary reasons. Coleman was also disciplined in last year’s Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he was benched for the entire first quarter.
“We expect more,” said McDermott. “He has shown growth this year. He has. We’re looking for more consistency.
MORE: Bills' LB corps takes hit with All-Pro tabbed 'week to week' after reinjuring pec
He continued, “Growth, maturation. That leads to consistency more than anything. And like anything else, you have winning habits that leads to winning on the field. And so that’s really what we’re trying to create, and that’s what we’re here to do is help young men, in this case, grow and mature and develop and become professionals. And that’s part of the process.”
The Bills head coach added that Coleman’s benching came as a result of something that occurred throughout the practice week leading into the Week 5 matchup with the Patriots.
When asked if Coleman’s most recent discipline was disappointing, McDermott replied, “Yes.”
RELATED: Bills' breakout candidate 'had some growing up to do' to follow 'Marques Colston'
It remains unclear exactly what led to Bills WR being sidelined. However, Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady elaborated on what the team will be looking for out of its former second-round pick moving forward.
“Just being where he’s supposed to be, when he’s there doing his job,” said Brady. “Being accountable to the 10 other guys in the huddle with him at any given moment. You see the growth, you see the plays that he has out there. Just needs to be at a consistent level.”
Despite missing his team’s first six offensive plays against the Patriots, Coleman was still able to turn in a productive effort, finishing with four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. He has recorded a total of 21 receptions for 226 yards receiving and two touchdowns through five games of his sophomore season in the league.
Coleman will look to get back in the good graces of his coaches and teammates leading into the Bills' upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —