Bills' James Cook vs. Falcons' Bijan Robinson: who has advantage on Monday night?
For all the Buffalo BIlls' concerns leading up to the 2025 season with James Cook, it seems he has proven many fans wrong.
Cook was vocal about his desire for a raise, and some fans pushed back, saying the team should trade him because Ray Davis and Ty Johnson can carry the load. Thank goodness the team didn't pay attention to the fans and did what's best for the team.
Where does James Cook rank in NFL?
Cook currently sits in fifth among the top rushers in the league with 450 yards. With just 27 yards tonight against the Falcons, he would move into second behind Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor, who has 603 yards on the ground. Cook is having a stellar season thus far and is on pace for a career year. The Falcons have one of the top backs in the league as well, but how does he stack up against Cook?
Bijan Robinson among best running backs in passing game
Bijan Robinson came into this season with high expectations, but through four games has totaled only 314 yards. He is averaging nearly five yards a carry, though, and with a 100-yard performance tonight, he would climb into the top 10. Robinson has found the end zone only twice this season, once through the air and once on the ground. His counterpart tonight, Cook, scored five times, all on the ground.
The Bills have utilized Cook in the passing game as well, but not nearly to the same extent or success as the Falcons use Robinson. Cook has 12 receptions and 89 yards through the air, whereas Robinson has 18 catches and 270 yards. Keep in mind that Robinson has played one fewer game than Cook.
Rushing attacks key for both teams
On the defensive side, the Falcons rank 16th in rush yards allowed, while the Bills rank 30th in that department. Neither team has been especially dominant in stopping the run, but the Bills should get Ed Oliver back tonight, which should help.
Regardless, Robinson and Cook are the keys to this game. Both teams will look to get their respective run games going with these two star running backs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —